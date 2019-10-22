  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Silversea Silver Shadow Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
267 reviews
12 Awards
Shower. Looks like I forgot to take a pic of the powder room.
closet
Toilet cubby--yes there is a sink in the toilet cubby. There are four sink
Another example of the terrible ports we had to deal with , no bus transpor
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
267 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Filters

1-10 of 267 Silversea Silver Shadow Cruise Reviews

A Ship and Crew Who Were Not ready to Sail

Review for Silver Shadow to Alaska

User Avatar
TarnishedSilver
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

While the front-facing staff on Silversea are uniformly friendly, it was evident from the start that things were out of sync. the life boat drill that left us sitting for close to an hour because it was started with boarding incomplete. A guide to take us to our life boat station that failed to do so. Menus that were missing pages or for the wrong service. Orders that were unfulfilled or ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

COVID-19 ABOARD

Review for Silver Shadow to South America

User Avatar
Ozzibroad
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I have been on this ship before and enjoyed it. The cabins spacious, the food excellent, entertainment not the best, but OK and the staff so courteous and helpful. On the 2nd port this time we were put into lockdown in our cabins while a patient results were awaited and unfortunately he was positive for Covid-19 15 March 2020 End of cruise holiday. Food is excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Cruising South America

Review for Silver Shadow to South America

User Avatar
faucet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Prime reason for picking this cruise Falkland Islands on my bucket list. Ship has a wow factor with the addition of Arts Cafe and new style reception and boutiques. Restaurant and La Terrazza comfortable dinning venues. La Dame seating layout not to our taste, Grill uncomfortable now cushions are not available for the chairs. Food spoiled on many occasions by being cold mainly in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

South and east Caribbean, good experience, but room to improve

Review for Silver Shadow to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
JTor
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Embarked in Barbados after a 3-day visit to that pleasant but (to me) mildly dull island. Embarkation was so easy we weren't sure if we were done (!) and cabin was available immediately. Our butler Daniel has helped me understand the point of a butler on a cruise ship (on prior ships we never saw them, didn't see the point) - eg. he polished my husband's shoes without us asking and found him a ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

It’s not 6 star luxury but you will enjoy yourself

Review for Silver Shadow to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Alexander901
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had previously sailed on the sister ship Silver Whisper during a world cruise in 2017. Perhaps we were spoilt for the 15 days we were on that trip but by comparison the service levels, courtesy, warmth and welcome from the Silver Shadow team come a poor third. For two days the pool was an ugly yellow green, possibly algy which of course can happen, but the indifference of the staff who just ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Variable aspects

Review for Silver Shadow to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Machray
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Suite chosen as it was to go South and enjoy a gracious Christmas at sea. Unfortunately there was no priest or minister aboard unlike other cruise lines during such holidays. Cabins/suites are now very handsome and luxurious. Unfortunately the size of the ship does not handle rough seas well. Cuisine was fine, but not outstanding and meals especially soups were tepid versus hot; likewise a steak ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Very nice

Review for Silver Shadow to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
carolinaboy1972
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to try another 6 star line and we were not disappointed. Embarkation was very easy. It helped that we left on a Tuesday and were the only ship in port. We arrived earlier than noon and were allowed on the ship. Service at lunch was very slow, but fortunately it improved greatly. We were led to believe that it was dressier at dinner than it actually was. Most men wore jackets for ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

A Big Step Up? Not Really

Review for Silver Shadow to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
skids
10+ Cruises

We are long time Celebrity cruisers..Elite Plus..and have been generally happy with our cruises. However, I wanted to find out what we are missing by not booking a 6 star ship. Nice ship, but not nearly worth the up charge involved. Back to Celebrity. The ship is one of Silversea's older and smaller (28,000 tons), but it had been refurbished just before this cruise. The ship's interior is ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

First Sailing Following Refurbishment - 12/3/19 - 12/1019

Review for Silver Shadow to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
B_K
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Two Seniors with 9-10 prior cruises THE GOOD With fewer than 400 passengers it never seems crowded and there are rarely any lines for anything. Landed at FLL at 1:30, on board and in cabin by 2:00. While the staff on virtually all cruise lines is courteous and helpful, I believe that of Silverseas is a notch above the rest. The lunch buffet (La Terrazza) is among the best afloat. Best ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Owner's Suite Mediterranean

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
twinklles
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our fourth Silversea cruise in an Owner’s Suite. All four were on different ships: Silver Shadow, Silver Muse, Silver Spirit, Silver Whisper. This cruise was the Mediterranean at the end of October. This was Silver Shadow's last cruise before its refurbishment. So, it still had the u-shaped bar which I prefer (see pictures if you are unfamiliar). I hope they don't pull it out during ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite 1

