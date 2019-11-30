  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Windstar Wind Surf Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
242 reviews
40 Awards
Temperature in our cabin!
Port hole view!
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
242 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Exceeded Expectations!
DianeandTom avatar

DianeandTom

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Exceeded Expectations!

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
DianeandTom
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A Windstar cruise has always been on our radar and we were excited to finally book one. It did not disappoint! We booked 15 nights on back to back itineraries Venice to Barcelona and loved all of the ports. This was our first small cruiseline. We may never go back to large cruiseships again! The crew and dining were exceptional. We particularly enjoyed the specialty restaurants and the weekly BBQ ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

So Nice To Be Back

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
cruiseboys
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had been waiting for our BIG return to cruising following the Covid pause and were excited to see that Wind Surf would still be in The Caribbean during our vacation. The booking process was simple, all though the protocols for testing and transit through SXM were a bit confusing, but we managed to wade through the emails and figure out what steps we needed to complete to sail. It had been 10 ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Trainwreck - WindStar

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
CruisingExtraordinary
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose Wind Star due to their itinerary in Lesser Antilles and positive experience from our first sailing with them for the French Polynesia summer of 2019. Unfortunately, COVID outbreak happened on Day 4 of 10. Wind Star dumped COVID positive passengers and their families in Barbados with no local support and sailed away to try to complete the rest of the cruise. They also failed to disclose ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Covid on day 4 Quarantined in Barbados

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Red Liberty
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Supposed to be a 5Star cruise on an older Sailing Ship. 4th day into the cruise 1 person was reported to have Covid. Whole ship was tested for Covid and about 20 of us were quarantined in our cabins.we were told we had special menus, no cabin service, no contact with anyone. Food was delivered on paper plates with plastic utensils that broke as soon as I tried to use them. The Captain ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Joyous, Perfect Start, Thrilled to be on Again and a Blip due to the Virus, No one's fault.

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Strenz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My sisters and our husbands, all fans of Windstar Cruises, decided to spend Christmas together on our favorite ship The Wind Surf. We made the reservation when the vaccinations were discovered. A joyful start for all, everyone, passengers and crew alike were so happy to be on again. The ship looked great, food outstanding, the perfect service that we all have experienced, terrific Captain, ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Wonderful Cruise!!

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
dacacruisin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Windstar Windsurf itinerary to celebrate my husband’s 55th Birthday and we are so glad we did!! It was a very nice change to sail on such a small ship as we enjoyed the beautiful views of the gorgeous islands and beautiful yachts surrounding us. The cruise staff were truly amazing people that went out of their way to make our cruise a memorable experience. From the food to the ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Great Yachtsman’s Caribbean Cruise

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Misty Morning
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I am writing this as I go through my mandatory quarantine following another great cruise on the Wind Surf (the last one before operations were halted). This was our second Windstar cruise in less than 4 months after having done a 14-day BTB Caribbean cruise with some friends on Star Legend in November. This time we were travelling as a couple and met 2 other couples from our hometown of Montreal ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

WOW Again

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
Strenz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on many Windstar Cruises and I have written many reviews. This trip we were on the refitted Wind Surf. The Surf is an old lady and she has aged well. We always admire her being maintained so well. The new lounge beautiful, new furniture in the Yacht Club lovely, new hall rugs in keeping with sailing and pretty, lovely waiting area for the Amphora, new comfortable furniture at Compass ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Poor service & ship needs an overhaul

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
laurieha
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We love Windstar's other ships and wanted to try their large sailing ship for the itinerary Yachtsman Caribbean. Sadly this ship strongly disappointed. Ironically the ship had just come out of dry dock three weeks earlier but two of the sails were broken and couldn't unfurl each night. Also they refurbished the lounge and half of the cabins and left all the garbage piled up on the ship in plane ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Repairs galore

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
Sgjacobson
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This ship is falling apart at the seams and the owners don’t care about what passengers have to endure on board. Departure was delayed by 5 hours waiting for staff. My room had not been cleaned or set up. The deck was unfinished and unpainted. The front desk staff was ill equipped to handle all the passengers issues as they embarked. As a solo traveler my problems were not directly ...
Sail Date: November 2019

