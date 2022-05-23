  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Riviera River George Eliot Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
1 reviews
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
1 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Featured Review
Beatuiful ship excellent crew but river cruise not for us
"At the lunch on the departure day we all queued for the salads at the bar , no-one told us until almost everyone had got through that there was hot pasta at the other end .All plates at lunch were cold even though half the offering was hot...."Read More
Lindypops avatar

Lindypops

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Beatuiful ship excellent crew but river cruise not for us

Review for George Eliot to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lindypops
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

our thoughts and experiences on a Riviera ceuise to the medieval towns , from Nuremberg to Mainz at the end of May The ship was beautiful, cabin was very well equipped and comfortable . Crew were very helpful and efficient Food was adequate , would have like some german dishes especially asparagus which was in high season. Plates of hot food were often cold and the hot food was not ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

