We had the absolute best time!! We couldn’t be happier with the trip! We did the license to chill package and from start to finish everything was taken care of! Anna was the best ambassador we could have asked for! The license to chill included a sit down breakfast both morning, expedited embark and disembarking of the ship, a night at the steak house the JWB (best steak of my life pictured ...
We just spent 2 amazing days with margaritaville at sea paradise.We booked 3 cabins. What a great time onboard . The food was above my expectations. They were able to accommodate my wife’s allergy by offering a variety of selection for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Crew members were so nice, always a smile with a very positive attitude. My wife had a massage and it was one of the best she had so ...
We have been waiting since December to finally try the new Margaritaville at Sea! Wow! What a value. We had our tickets in hand and booked our excursions ahead of time. We ate at the buffet, gambled (won a bit :) in the casino, went to the very fun Jimmy Buffett show, had too many drinks, ran on the treadmill, spent the day at a beach, people watched, and of course got some much needed ...
This was the perfect weekend getaway (went Memorial Day Weekend.) The price was right and the food was the best I have ever had on a cruise ship. Buffet was top notch and JWB made for the perfect date night. Would have loved more late night options than pizza, but the pizza was incredible (NY'er typing this.)
The staff were incredibly friendly and made us feel right at home. The bartenders will ...
A Revisited Trip to Margaritaville At Sea Experience. We should have accepted the refund and not gone. But here we go.
Embarkations;
Once you get tested which is included in the price you then head into the terminal and wait on a line for at least 1 hour. Then it takes another 15 minutes to be processed.
Other cruise lines have all this busy work of ie….
Passport, credit card, ...
I heard about this cruise line from a radio ad and decided to give it a try to celebrate my husband's birthday. I was super thrilled with the experience.
Our focus was simple, get away from work, kids, stress and go have a fun weekend. It was perfect! We really thought the staff was excellent. Super kind and polite at every interaction. We opted to upgrade the dinner to the JWB steakhouse and ...
Well, just got back. 5/22/2022 A lot of good things to say and some not so good. I will start with the good. No masks required on the ship. Your choice. However you were required to wear them at Freeport. The ship itself was really nice. The outside looked really inviting. Lots of new. On outside and the inside. PVC inserts in all the windows so they all look new. In the public areas they had draw ...
If you’re not a Parrothead, there’s little reason to choose this cruise over others headed to the Bahamas.
If you are, you’ll enjoy the main show tremendously, but will be disappointed with the rushed and haphazard manner in which the musty, rusty, dated ship has been rebranded to become Margaritaville at Sea.
The Margaritaville at Sea concept has promise, but another 6 months or so of ...
This cruise is the worst cruise you could ever chose I DO NOT recommend this at all.. half the rooms are falling apart or floor is coming up the pressure for the water for the shower hardly had any and when the toilet did work it didn’t really. My family and thousands of others (I know because I talked to many many other passengers) more money was taken off of our card and other peoples cards that ...
Port was Palm Beach Florida,
Where to start? I purchased 5 cabins for my friends and I for a weekend cruise with Margaritaville at Sea to the Bahamas and it was terrible! every moment there was a complaint to customer service, from AC not working in rooms, just a trickle of water from shower head, the bathrooms was not as clean, purchase of Wifi, not working, but they still charge for, ...