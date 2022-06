Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Bitterly disappointed. Encouraged by my travel agent to choose this cruise line, I am bitterly disappointed in the “new “ Onward. Spiffed up a little but definitely not as new as advertised. Many doors and walls in need of paint, our toilet is old and shockingly stained, stateroom could be much cleaner. Our cabin actually has a desk door hanging nearly off its hinges. I think they only spent ...