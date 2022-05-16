  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Egdir Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
1 reviews
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
1 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Featured Review
Medieval Towns and Churches
"While the Viking website heading for this cruise states, "Castles and Cathedrals," we visited cathedrals and medieval towns on our land tours but saw castles only one day and that was from the ship as it sailed the Rhine River from one port to another.In fact, the ship did have a "Taste of Germany" evening dinner one night and we enjoyed the variety of German flavors...."Read More
North Florida avatar

North Florida

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-1 of 1 Viking Egdir Cruise Reviews

Medieval Towns and Churches

Review for Viking Egdir to Africa

User Avatar
North Florida
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected the Rhine Getaway cruise because we liked the itinerary. While the Viking website heading for this cruise states, "Castles and Cathedrals," we visited cathedrals and medieval towns on our land tours but saw castles only one day and that was from the ship as it sailed the Rhine River from one port to another. We had favorite stops: Kinderdijk with its windmills, the Ehrenbreitstein ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Find a cruise

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Mimir Cruise Reviews
Viking Mimir Cruise Reviews
Viking Vili Cruise Reviews
Viking Baldur Cruise Reviews
Viking Vali Cruise Reviews
Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.