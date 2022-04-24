Review for Ambience to Europe - British Isles & Western

We chose this cruise due to the fact it was presented has the Queens Jubilee celebrations and British Isles cruise . This was not the case we are so very disappointed with this due to the face there was no celebration towards the queen. so very disrespectful. Out for what they could get from the consumer. We were 25 hours delayed in setting sail to begin with due to a fault in the water ...