"Crew on board , food, drinks , entertainment & cabin were all good but whilst the ship has been refitted it is showing its age as there is constant noisy maintenance going on and cabin facilities are basic, particularly TV which had no signal a lot of the time & gave very little information.Destinations were good & trips reasonable but often rushed so not as enjoyable as they could have been...."Read More
Geoffrey21
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
We chose to go on the cruise around the UK as we would visit island groups hitherto unexplored - the Orkneys, Mull and the Scilly Isles.
The first stop was Edinburgh and we were excited to have the perfect opportunity to meet up with old friends who lived there. However there was a problem with the waste ecosystem and we were stranded at Tilbury for more than 24 hours awaiting a spare part. ...
We chose this cruise due to the fact it was presented has the Queens Jubilee celebrations and British Isles cruise .
This was not the case we are so very disappointed with this due to the face there was no celebration towards the queen. so very disrespectful. Out for what they could get from the consumer.
We were 25 hours delayed in setting sail to begin with due to a fault in the water ...
We have just returned, 7th July 2022, from the AROUND GREAT BRITAIN JUBILEE CRUISE with Ambassador Cruises, aboard the newly refurbished AMBIENCE.
I was in a very nice spacious cabin with two very comfortable single beds, probably one of the best cabins I’ve had for size, comfort and storage space. The balcony was rather narrow but wide enough to sit on but more importantly we were able to prop ...
We booked for the itinerary and the offer of a local pick- up & transfer from Torquay to Tilbury. About 2 weeks before departure I rang to check timings and was told it was cancelled & we had to go to London. Not easy as I have heart condition and cannot deal with luggage so my wife has to do everything & we then incurred costs of over £300 for overnight stay & transport as you cannot get from ...
This supposed "Jubilee Cruise" around Great Britain was absolutely awful. It was pitched as celebrating the Jubilee but there was nothing on board to show that, other than a couple of ex-staffers promoting their books. The air conditioning did not work throughout the cruise so sleeping was terrible. The ship is supposedly refurbished but it is a ship that was being sent for scrap and was patched ...
Did 10 great cruises with Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV). Ambassador is attempting to fill the gap in the cruise market left by CMV's collapse. Have just returned from their 14 night cruise to the Baltic. The first irritation for me was the so-called " sustainable" booking procedures. What this means is cost savings for Ambassador at your expense. You need internet, computer, printer, paper to ...
We had previously cruised with CMV, predecessor to Ambassador, so had a good idea of what to expect. By the time we embarked, most of the issues mentioned in other reviews seem to have been fixed. Our suite was very spacious and light, comfy chairs on the balcony, very comfortable bed. Huge wardrobe and more drawer space than we could use. Bath and separate shower. Remember that this is a ...
This was a cruise we had planned to do in 2020 but alas that company failed to survive the pandemic. The itinerary changed a month before and St Petersburg was replaced by extra stops in Sweden and Denmark. We were unable to go ashore at Skagen due to poor weather conditions.
Embarkation was frustrating as the car park had been moved and there was insufficient signage, however we were quickly ...
Overall we had a wonderful trip on board Ambience visiting the Norwegian Fjords. This was only the second sailing for the ship so we were apprehensive arriving but had a lovely time.
We embarked the ship very easily and our cabin was available straight away which was a lovely surprise. We travelled by train to the terminal and there was a free shuttle bus which dropped us off at the terminal ...
Norwegian Fjord beauty in the Spring was my initial choice but it was also a trial cruise for me as a single. The crew organised 3 meetings onboard for singles and this was very helpful. However as an over 50’s cruise everyone I met was very open and friendly.
The crew were very friendly and efficient and this is a strength that I praise Ambassador for. There were teething problems on the ship ...