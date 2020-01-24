  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Norwegian Sky Cruise Reviews

3.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2054 reviews
1 Award
Breakfast at Cagneys Steakhouse. Wonderful food and even better servi
Huge deck on the front of the ship
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
2054 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
3-Day Bahamas Cruise (Norwegian Sky)
"On the first and last nights we chose to eat at the French Le Bistro Restaurant, which is located on Deck 5 and accessed via a stairway from Deck 6 located on the starboard side between the Bliss Lounge and Sugarcane Bar.) Bliss Lounge is located mid-ship on Deck 6 and serves as the main entertainment area outside of Star Dust Theater...."Read More
Kamfish642 avatar

Kamfish642

10+ Cruises

Filters

1-10 of 2,054 Norwegian Sky Cruise Reviews

3-Day Bahamas Cruise (Norwegian Sky)

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
Kamfish642
10+ Cruises

Prior to COVID outbreak, my wife and I have taken this 3-day (weekend) cruise on the Norwegian Sky as a quick getaway from work stress. The Norwegian Sky was refurbished in 2019 and is in immaculate condition. While the Sky does not have the bells and whistles on the larger NCL vessels, it was prefect for a quick getaway. In general, we find the Sail for Free Promotion, where you get ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Inside

Fantastic time

Review for Norwegian Sky to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Lucyjoon
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband, two friends and myself sailed on the Sky and was very apprehensive due to some of things we'd read about cruising since the pandemic. We'd even looked at cancelling. We need not have worried apart from testing to fly to Miami and then another test before getting board ship, as we'd spend 3 days in Miami before hand, we didn't have to test again. The ship was at half capacity and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Water, Water Everywhere but Nary a Drop to Drink!

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
GreyCruisers
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise in order to spend our anniversary in Nassau, where we originally got married 15 years ago. We'd taken a few Norwegian cruises in the past and found them all to be great experiences. Unfortunately, Norwegian has gone downhill since the last time we cruised with them. The only improvement noted was in the processes for embarking/disembarking; both were much more efficient. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Worst experience of 3 with NCL

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
Ckutch
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Negatives: Spring break cruise, my MISTAKE. Screaming, drinking, banging on doors in the middle of the night, singing " coronavirus in the hallways" at 3am. Watched a couple of spring breakers who coughed without covering mouth and/or putting head into sleeve or anything more than one time, tried to avoid them as much as possible. Lesson learned! The balcony staterooms have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Horrible Honeymoon

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
tjhetts2003
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I have sailed with many other cruise lines and even NCL prior to this multiple times. The experience back then was a great experience. It appears to me that NCL has made some changes not for the good over time. The service was horrible, people unfriendly, no servers on the pool deck, hour waits to get a drink, embarkation was more than painful, etc. This was a complete waste of hard earned ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Good price, average cruise

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
PJ2911
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Received quite a good deal when booking from the UK with less than 3 weeks to go. Online booking process very easy and straightforward. Having cruised with Celebrity in the past, who we love, we were looking forward to trying another cruise line. The ship; -Very well refurbished -Although smaller - seemed ample space for everyone -Layout can be a bit tricky at times but really not ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Almost perfect but a missed port put a damper on things

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
bortman23
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was my first cruise and I really wanted to take my parents away for my mom's birthday. We were skeptical of how the trip would be since this is a small older ship. We were pleasantly surprised, the ship looks great with the renovations, the room was lovely and perfect for a short 5 day itinerary. We really enjoyed the food at the palace and crossings! We had the premium beverage package and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Love this ship

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
Christine125
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The staff on the sky are amazing. I don't know if it's because it is a smaller ship or because we always tip if we are brought our drinks but after the first day they remembered my husband's and my name. We ate in the main dining room most evening and the food was what we expected. Nothing really wowed me but it was a decent meal. I love how they redid the bliss lounge, such a comfortable area to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Exceptional customer service

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
klp7301
6-10 Cruises

My two daughters, age 5 and 8, and I sailed on the Norwegian Sky departing Miami on January 24, 2020. My husband had a work commitment at home, so encouraged us to take a mom's getaway trip. From the moment that we arrived at the Pier we found the NCL staff helpful and kind. Our check in process was quick and efficient. Our room butler, Maria, met us shortly after checking into the pier and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Large Balcony

Traveled with children

Underwhelmed and over priced

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
anneluise
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My family and I were on the 5-day Caribbean cruise to Key West, Nassau, Great Stirrup Cay and Grand Bahamas travelling on the Norwegian Sky. We returned on January 29 of this year. I just wanted to share some of our overall impressions of this cruise. The day we boarded in Miami, the registration process was straightforward and because we arrived early, it didn’t take too long. We found out ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Porthole Window

