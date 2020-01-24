Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

The staff on the sky are amazing. I don't know if it's because it is a smaller ship or because we always tip if we are brought our drinks but after the first day they remembered my husband's and my name. We ate in the main dining room most evening and the food was what we expected. Nothing really wowed me but it was a decent meal. I love how they redid the bliss lounge, such a comfortable area to ...