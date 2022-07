Review for Viking Mars to Europe - All

EVERYTHING ON THE CRUISE FAR EXCEEDED OUR EXPECTATIONS. The ship was beautiful, service was better than outstanding, crew very friendly, always smiling (while they wore masks, you could see it in their eyes!!) Food excellent, very good entertainment, all excursions we enjoyed other than Cartagena and the Gold, Silver factory in Bergen. Cartagena not a good stop. The COVID protocol was not a ...