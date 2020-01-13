Day 2 of cruise and I'm done. Shower curtain stained with someone else's blood and boogers. The entire bottom of it is stained yellow like someone was peeing on it ! A urine soaked shower curtain. Sickening.
Guest services looked shocked, apologized and gave me a new one to hang myself. This ship and service has gone from good to horrible overnight.
Tiana's food is cold and inedible. The ...
We're platinum Disney cruisers and we've sailed all the ships. This was our 2nd trip on the Wonder.
Embarkation - What a cluster. The San Diego terminal located close to Amtrak and you can easily be dropped off in front of the pier. Two Holland ships were in port on the same day. This meant that we had to go offsite for a required Covid test. From the beginning (port arrival) it was a mess. ...
We took the grandkids on a Disney cruise and I feel the kids really enjoyed it. The food was slightly above the level of other cruises lines (Holland, Royal Caribbean etc). Entertainment was great except they cancelled the Frozen show for unknown reasons. We had an issue with our photo package when I went to download the pictures as soon as we got home so I called the customer service line to ...
The Disney Wonder is the last ship I sailed pre-pandemic in January 2020. Although the ship looked in decent shape then, DCL had the Wonder spend some time at a drydock during the pandemic and the room and common areas felt "refreshed" although nothing significant had changed. This near 25-year old ship, on the outside, looks better than some of the 5 years old ship from a major ...
Disney is top notch. Our port was San Diego, all of Disney should be the same process. We arrived at the scheduled port time with no problem. We had to take a Covid test on-site. Our party was allowed to go in together in a semi-private portable curtained area. The test was self-administered with someone telling us what we needed to do. We were allowed on board in about 30 minutes after the test. ...
My husband and I have been on cruises before (Carnival, Holland). Our kids had not cruised before. Had heard so much about Disney cruises. Wanted to try. Booked the cruise just 6 weeks before sailing. This is the first year Disney has sailed out of New Orleans and initially the cruises had filled up. Then I heard rooms had opened up, and the timing worked out for us, so we did it. Great ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate my granddaughter’s 10th birthday. Since she has enjoyed visiting Disney World in the past we felt this cruise would also be special & give her memories to treasure. I must say that the cruise staff was friendly & helpful. Staterooms were larger, clean & comfortable. Food was equivalent to other cruise lines. Activities were numerous but not truly family ...
This cruise far exceeded my expectations and any other cruise I have ever sailed on. We departed from the Port of New Orleans on the Inaugural sailing on February 7, 2020. Our party was 3 adults- 2 adults and our 21 yr. old daughter. This was our first Disney cruise, though I have been to Disney World 64 times, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
We had a deluxe family verandah. The cabin was ...
My 3 year old had the time of her life, but I was disappointed. The Disney Oceaneer club for kids was fantastic and the nursery was also good. The adult entertainment and activities were awful. The buffet was better than average, but the main dining room, Pinocchio's Pizza, and the grill was bad to mediocre. If you don't have a rewards status on Disney, you can forget about booking any specialty ...
Our family and friends choose this cruise out of our nearby port of Galveston. We Grandparents are experienced cruisers (52x). This is NOT a luxury cruise, the young kids were not thrilled with the care centers, entertainment ok for kids but very poor for adults,and food was extraordinarily bland and unavailable. Very limited food available after a show for hungry kids waiting for late dining ( ...