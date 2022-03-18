  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
9 reviews
InTense Water Show
Here's the layout of our nice balcony cabin
Loved this pool but hated the bare bottoms w the string up the crack. Seems indecent in front of children & strangers.
Upon boarding, first day….One of the two family pools w lifeguard.
Typical cruise, nothing particularly different
"There are two other pools without kid-friendly features, but these were placed at the back end of the ship, outside the Windjammer buffet, and just below the arcade, playground, and mini-golf.What is weird was that the splash pad and water slides are at the front end of the ship, just outside of the adults-only solarium...."Read More
Roguebabe avatar

Roguebabe

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Wonder of the Seas is Wonderful!

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CruiseJohnny1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on Wonder of the Seas on a 14-Day Transatlantic sailing. It departed Fort Lauderdale and we landed in Barcelona, Spain 14 days later. We also had three stops along the Spanish coast. It was our first transatlantic crossing and we really got to know the ship. Let me start off by saying that our experience on Wonder of the Seas was really fantastic. Every aspect of the long cruise was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A perfect ship for a Transatlantic

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
shepsm001
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The ship is a literal floating city complete with neighborhoods, IE Boarwalk Central Park, Promenade. There is a ton of good enterainment at all times. The only reason is that the food was not nearly as good as on Celebrity APEX. You have to go to the specialty restaurants if you want a good meal. The food in the MDR is passable and thats it. Nice people serving you there. We had Lobster at ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonder-ful Time on Wonder of the Seas

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
TeamAnnapolis
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I just returned from a 5-night Caribbean Cruise on Wonder, our third post-Covid and our first since hitting Diamond. My brother and sister-in-law also cruised with us. This was our second Oasis-class (first was Symphony) and it was “Wonder”-ful overall! We chose this cruise as it was an opportunity to cruise on Royal's newest, biggest ship since it got redirected from China to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Our second Oasis class ship and for the most part, improved over the Symphony but...

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
KevinOMReb
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

..the Wonder of the Seas is indeed a wonderful ship, with many improvements (and one not) over its sister Symphony of the Seas, which we sailed in the spring of 2019. The addition of the bleacher seats between pools is a huge plus. Adds much seating with a lot of it shaded. The added infinity hot tubs are really sharp. Loved the updated Solarium which we visited each and every day. Air ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Perfect return to cruising

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
wpt4
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After several cancelled cruises during the pandemic, RCL continued to offer my wife and I some incredible cruise deals. When the opportunity came up to sail on the new Wonder of the Seas, we grabbed it. This was our first cruise in 2 years, and we felt like we were coming home. Just to give some perspective, we are in our mid-sixties and travelled from the Northeast and per CDC guidelines we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Beautiful brand new ship

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
fbcrazy 19
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation- typically quick. Traveled with people who needed wheelchair assistance. Everyone needs more wheelchairs from the company at the dock to RC. Think about how many older folks cruise. We waited over an hour to be able to start boarding waiting for chairs. After that, smooth sailing. Debarkation- same issue with wheelchairs getting off. Ship- I've been on 6 or so other RC cruises ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Beautiful ship; still need to work out a few problems.

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
vette1cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

As loyal Royal Caribbean customers we wanted to sail on the Wonder of the Sea as it was a new ship and we like the Oasis class ships. Having sailed on all the Oasis class ships I think this ship is the best. It is very similar to the other ships but most of the changes we saw were on deck 15 and 16. The Windjammer has been expanded and offers a lot more room between the serving counters and more ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Typical cruise, nothing particularly different

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Roguebabe
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose Wonder because it was the biggest cruise ship in the world. We have never been on an Oasis Class ship, so why not the latest and biggest, right? Well, this ship really doesn’t seem to offer anything more than the other Oasis ships do, except one additional bar, one new restaurant, a playground, and the “suite neighborhood.” If you’re not in a suite, it’s a pretty typical cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with children

Specialty Restaurants

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
khakiberrie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

It’s a new adventure & I wanted to be on the Wonder. I had reservations at 3 restaurants & was disappointed in all of them. The first was Izumi Sushi, not the Hibachi side of the restaurant. Spider Roll was not very good. Skipped dessert. The 2nd was Hooked. Had the lobster & it was mealy. 2nd lobster was brought out, also mealy. Skipped dessert. 3rd was Mason Jar. I had the BBQ Brisket & it ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

