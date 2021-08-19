  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Fred. Olsen Bolette Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
10 reviews
Borealis leaving Tenerife
Crew Show finale
Halloween in the Observatory bar
Volcano - La Palma
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
10 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
A 'new' ship with a comfortingly familiar Fred Olsen experience
"We had two lecturers aboard relevant to the cruise (Vikings and Geology) and they commentated the features we cruised past on the itinerary while the Captain rotated the ship so that everyone had a chance to see the landscape features.Although it was only a 5 night cruise, with no port calls, it seemed much longer and it was really good to catch up with old friends from both the crew and passengers...."Read More
AdeAfloat avatar

AdeAfloat

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 10 Fred. Olsen Bolette Cruise Reviews

Wonderful Christmas and New Year cruise

Review for Bolette to Canary Islands

User Avatar
latesailor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanting to celebrate Christmas and New Year away from the doom laden 2021, our plans had to be changed due to the uncertainty of travel to the U.S. A lucky chance took us to this cruise which included the Canary Islands for Christmas and to the fabulous firework display in Madeira for New Year. We have travelled with Fred only once before and found the whole experience comfortable and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Send in the clowns

Review for Bolette to Arctic

User Avatar
Allasher
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I enjoy cruising on small ships and wanted to see Iceland, this is as honest an appraisal as I can give on the whole Fred Olsen experience. Cabin. We had a premier suite which was perfect. Staff. Absolutely fine with one or two exceptions. Mask etiquette Some clown thought it was a good idea to let people sit in crowded restaurants without masks and dance in large ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Itinerary Excellent, but Experience on Ship Not to Normal Standard.

Review for Bolette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
tring
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary, since we were visiting Amsterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp with an overnight in each base, so we were able to spend a lot of time ashore, including in the evenings. Amsterdam was particularly good regards this as we were there for the evening of St. Patrick's day, which seems a strange mix, but the vibe was even better than we have experienced in Amsterdam ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Decent Cruise

Review for Bolette to Canary Islands

User Avatar
jdohants
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 26th cruise, 13th on Fred Olsen. While the cruise was ok, Olsen is not as good as it was before change of management. The outstanding feature is the crew. They are the very best of any cruise line we have been on. Efficient, friendly, helpful and always smiling. Many of them remeber us. The food was ok, The View self service restaurant is far better than the formal dining room, where ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Almost like old times!

Review for Bolette to Europe - All

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We travelled on Bolette's second voyage in the summer and were so impressed that we booked on board for this one. A voyage to the Canaries is always one of our favourites as it is around two weeks and is usually a sunshine cruise at whatever time of year. Check in at Dover was simple and we were pleased to find that the 'probes' used in the Covid test were much more comfortable to use than the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Spain

Review for Bolette to Spain

User Avatar
AnneFrank75
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Fred Olsen’s Bolette; veranda cabin; mid Oct 21. Dover to Barcelona. Boarding was smooth with a flow test simple & organised. Always plenty to do on a Fred ship though for some reason they always started one or two minutes before the appointed time. The evening entertainment was a bit average. Food was generally good and we often plumped for the pool café (whatever it’s called) for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Fred Olsen not what it was

Review for Bolette to Mediterranean

User Avatar
jdohants
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I started cruising over 20 years ago and our favourite line was Fred Olsen. No longer. Since Fred jr. took over, cruise prices doubled; there is far better value elsewhere. It cost us £56 on this cruise for the Maitre D' to tap a few keys on his computer to alter our dining time ( I have medical issues and cannot dine late ) A one litre bottle of water in the cabin costs a ridiculous ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Just about acceptable - but badly managed and not very good value

Review for Bolette to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
feljen
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This would have been an awkward cruise anyway - with reduced passenger numbers due to covid precautions and with half of the original destinations - most of those on the strength of which we'd originally booked this holiday - cancelled, plus an unfortunate breakdown and delay at Belfast further complicating schedules. What turned awkwardness into, at times, full-throated disaster was the ship's ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

A most relaxing and enjoyable cruise

Review for Bolette to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Escapehelpme
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had an amazing cruise with Fred Olsen family. The staff were very attentive and the service was excellent. The bathroom areas were kept immaculately clean. The ship only had 60% occupancy due to COVID-19 so it was more quiet than usual. There were plenty of activities which were I think were designed for the older cruise-goer. There were no children on board. We were in a basic cabin on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

A 'new' ship with a comfortingly familiar Fred Olsen experience

Review for Bolette to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Like many others aboard, we were just happy to get back to sea after the lockdowns and eager to sample one of the new Fred ships. We were quite influenced by the stimulating social media presence that the company had achieved during the pandemic - sad though it may sound, the quizzes was one of the highlights of our week! We had travelled on P&O's Iona's maiden voyage a few days earlier which ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Find a Bolette Cruise

Other Fred. Olsen Ship Cruise Reviews
Balmoral Cruise Reviews
Balmoral Cruise Reviews
Borealis Cruise Reviews
Braemar Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.