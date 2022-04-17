  • Newsletter
AmaWaterways AmaLucia Cruise Reviews

Lindt chocolate fountain
Rheinfall's boat ride right up to the falls
Keukenhof Gardens
Here's where we docked in Koln.
Great weather for a wonderful trip
"Cruise Manager Nikola helped us through the ordeal of relocating to another hotel and he gave us useful advice.The post-cruise extension to Lucerne and Zurich was very enjoyable...."
jowen97471 avatar

jowen97471

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Fantastic Rhine Cruise for Group

Review for AmaLucia to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
GoodCarmaJeff
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the great AMA Waterways reputation and the particular itinerary and dates as our group was attending the Belgian Grand Prix soon after this sailing completed. Our sailing had to contend with very low water levels and there was a high risk we were going to be forced to change itinerary and ships, however it rained pretty heavily in Switzerland for several days ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

An Outstanding River Cruise Experience

Review for AmaLucia to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
delguy52
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

After a two year delay due to the pandemic, my partner and I finally were able to take our long anticipated River Cruise. Having taken past cruises on large ships, it was great to be on a smaller ship with about 120 folks. We arrived in Amsterdam two days before sailing and the Ama tour of the city was very good. The hotel where we stayed ( Barbizon Palace), was very nice and comfortable with very ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Beautiful Ship - Big Disappointment

Review for AmaLucia to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mvdude1111
10+ Cruises

We are still onboard and will disembark tomorrow. This is a chartered cruise, and we are with a group of 74. The ship is new and beautiful. The common areas and the cabins are impeccably clean. The staff, for the most part, are very nice, friendly and helpful. Several of the passengers became ill onboard, I'd say around 30-40%. This was brought up to the cruise manager, Jonathan, early on in ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! On behalf of the entire AmaWaterways family, I am sorry for the experience you had during your journey. We take pride in our work and want to take care of all of our guests while they...

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Once In a Lifetime Cruise - Such A Let Down

Review for AmaLucia to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
cmktaylor71
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My sister and I chose this cruise to celebrate our 50th birthdays (both of which happened during COVID shutdown) and were so excited for this once in a lifetime experience together! We had both cruised larger ships (mostly Disney for myself and my family) over the past several years, but not together and thought this more intimate cruise style would suite us very nicely. This particular cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Great weather for a wonderful trip

Review for AmaLucia to Europe - All

User Avatar
jowen97471
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We previously sailed from Amsterdam to Budapest on Ama Viola in 2019 and enjoyed it so much we wanted to take another cruise with Ama. Nikola was an excellent cruise manager for our trip. The ship's crew was consistently excellent with special kudos to Elena's beverage service. Cruise highlights for us included Keukenhof Gardens, Kolsch beer tasting, the Moselle River portion, and ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our...

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

very nice experience, not quite a 5 star cruise line

Review for AmaLucia to Europe - All

User Avatar
kandylandmo
10+ Cruises

we had originally booked a tulip cruise on crystal cruises. one month before our cruise, crystal went bankrupt. we had only done river cruise and that was on a crystal. we were left scrambling to find another cruise in the same time frame as my husband and i both had taken this particular week off. we booked into one of the suites. the room was very well laid out and had plenty of storage. the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Find an AmaLucia Cruise from $2,199

