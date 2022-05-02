Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

I had read a review of this ship and we decided to book. From the ease of boarding to the exquisite design of the ship our breath was taken away . If there are 12 stars this would be it. From the 5 Star restaurants on board to having a cashless system and an app when you can managed reservations and excursions it is seamless. Already booked another cruise on the Resilient Lady . You will not ...