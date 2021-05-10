"I chose this cruise because I love small ships and Coral Geographer was my first brand new small ship.Coral Geographer is a really beautiful small ship, with two small Explorer vessels used to ferry passengers to attractions...."Read More
MMDown Under
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-5 of 5 Coral Expeditions Coral Geographer Cruise Reviews
We enjoyed every minute of this unique cruise. The ship & its facilities were first class. The crew at all levels were fantastic. Cabins, cleanliness, & overall efficiency were first class. The excursions were well planned, the Explorer craft were comfortable & well suited for their purpose. Unique scenery both on & offshore.
The casual atmosphere was ideally suited to this type of cruise. The ...
I chose this cruise because I love small ships and Coral Geographer was my first brand new small ship. This was a 11 night repositioning cruise from Cairns, Queensland, because Western Australia was closed to interstate passengers due to covid restrictions. There was no single supplement. There were only 27 passengers on board due to short notice of this cruise.
The ship had a Sailsafe ...
The pre-cruise forms were very repetitive, with the company requesting the same information on different forms, possibly due to them dealing with Covid. The health side of it was very thorough, requiring a GP report, PCR test and a pre-boarding RAT. Check-in was reasonable although the departure wharf (a cement wharf) was less than glamorous.
A few fads revealed themselves during the trip. ...
This was a cruise with a difference. It was an experience of a life time as you went on an expedition with the benefit of first class cruising. Everything was of exceptional standard. Amazing Food with wonderful staff who would try to accommodate your wishes. The expedition trips you did which were normally morning and afternoon were all included in the price of cruise were so good and ...
Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...