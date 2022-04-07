  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Hervor Cruise Reviews

Tiffany style Glass Dome at the first stop of the Pub Crawl and Dinner Crawling Tour in Cologne, Germany. The served us White Asparagus with Hollandaise Sauce the best I ever had.
Windmills Lecture in Kindedijk, The Netherlands.
Spires of the Cologne Cathedral was a stop ion the Walking Tour of Cologne, Germany. Spectacular architecture.
Oh the memories!

Review for Viking Hervor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ljamolstrid
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband of 40 years passed away in 2021. Life goes by too fast. I decided to take my daughter, my sister and my cousin for what I knew would be a trip of a lifetime. It was most definitely that. In addition the choices you are given to stay on the boat, wander by yourself, or go on a tour was nice. The food and service were something I have never experienced. With only 198 passengers ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

Rhine Getaway from Basel to Amsterdam w/a two day extension in The Hague

Review for Viking Hervor to Europe - All

User Avatar
johnnyViking1956
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We actually chose this cruise in late 2019 for a departure from Basel, Switzerland in late April, 2020. It was delayed when the world closed down travel and tourism in response to attempting to contain the spread of COVID-19. Viking gave us the choice of a full refund of our money or a credit for the trip plus a bonus if we would schedule the a cruise within two years, or April, 2022. We never ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful!

Review for Viking Hervor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Riverdale girl
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had sailed with Viking on the Danube and this was an equally grand experience. Highlights are the personnel, top to bottom, on ship and off. The crew obviously enjoy each other. Everything was seamless and no detail was left unattended. Meals were impeccably served, pianist in the lounge was great fun and willing keep playing til the last guest retired. Each excursion was well planned and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Amazing voyage on the River Rhine

Review for Viking Hervor to Europe - All

User Avatar
irishjaybelle
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my second Rhine River cruise with Viking. I did the same one with my husband in 2018 and was lucky enough to be invited along with my uncle and cousins on their voyage. I have nothing but amazing things to say about Viking. Service and food are extraordinary. Right away several of the restaurant and bar staff had learned our names and gave us personal attention. We were always taken ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

