Viking Fjorgyn Cruise Reviews

4 reviews
The American Cemetery in Normandy
The view from the ship
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
4 reviews
Featured Review
Just about the perfect experience.
"The first observation is just how much Viking has raised the total experience to a very high level.Quite frankly, I could go on and on about the quality of Viking but suffice it to say it is an experience worth the price of the cruise...."Read More
Doc P avatar

Doc P

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Incredible Trip

Review for Viking Fjorgyn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Christina94063
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Another travel company canceled our Christmas Market trip at the last minute and we were lucky enough to book a river cruise in France. We figured, at worse, if we were quarantined during the trip we would be on a beautiful ship watching he France countryside sail past us. Viking was very concerned with our health and performed daily Covid testing. When the US changed the requirements for ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite with Veranda and French Balcony

Fairytale Voyage

Review for Viking Fjorgyn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Katiebug56
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I had always wanted to take a River cruise, so for our anniversary my husband surprised me with a Viking River Cruise down the Seine to Normandy. As we approach the ship we were greeted by a Viking representative who collected our luggage and directed us aboard the ship for check in. We were greeted in the lobby and the check in was quick and painless. We dropped our bags in our balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Poor service, average food

Review for Viking Fjorgyn to Europe - All

User Avatar
5thDimension
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We specifically chose the dates of this cruise on the week of my husband’s birthday make it even more special, but didn't quite turn out that way. The itinerary, the program director and the people we met on the cruise, is why I even rated this a 3 instead of 2. We love the places/ports we've been to, but sadly can't say that much about the food and the services we got at the restaurant. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Just about the perfect experience.

Review for Viking Fjorgyn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Doc P
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Because of Covid, this was the third attempt to take this cruise to Paris and Normandy and it was certainly worth the wait. This was my first river cruise since a Viking river cruise ten years ago. The first observation is just how much Viking has raised the total experience to a very high level. The ship is beautiful, the staff is beyond excellent. The food was terrific throughout. With ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite with Veranda and French Balcony

