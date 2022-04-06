This was our first Viking cruise after hearing positive reviews from friends and neighbors. Due to COVID this cruise had been booked for 3 years and we were uneasy about traveling now. But the cruise and the extra days in Paris were fantastic. Only two items were issues. One, our airline travel was on time and accommodations were as expected, However, upon arrival at our hotel on the morning ...
We were particularly interested in seeing the Normandy beaches where the allies landed. We are from the New Orleans area, and had toured the WW2 museum not too long ago. This itinerary peaked our interest mostly for that reason. Paris is, of course, marvelous. France is a beautiful country, and there is history and something to learn everywhere. Seeing Monet's gardens (Giverny) was amazing ...