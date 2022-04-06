  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Kari Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
6 reviews
Gold Beach at Normandy
Monet's Garden Giverny
Eiffel Tower at dusk, beautifully lit.
This is our balcony which was butted up against the balcony of another ship on two different days.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
Beautiful Journey
"The level of care that the Viking crew shows each passenger is so impressive.A great reminder of what so many gave up to fight a terrible evil...."Read More
Jdub213 avatar

Jdub213

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-2 of 2 Viking Kari Cruise Reviews

Terrific Staff

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - All

User Avatar
sblcards
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Viking cruise after hearing positive reviews from friends and neighbors. Due to COVID this cruise had been booked for 3 years and we were uneasy about traveling now. But the cruise and the extra days in Paris were fantastic. Only two items were issues. One, our airline travel was on time and accommodations were as expected, However, upon arrival at our hotel on the morning ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Beautiful Journey

Review for Viking Kari to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jdub213
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were particularly interested in seeing the Normandy beaches where the allies landed. We are from the New Orleans area, and had toured the WW2 museum not too long ago. This itinerary peaked our interest mostly for that reason. Paris is, of course, marvelous. France is a beautiful country, and there is history and something to learn everywhere. Seeing Monet's gardens (Giverny) was amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Find a Viking Kari Cruise from $2,399

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Mekong Cruise Reviews
Viking Mekong Cruise Reviews
Viking Einar Cruise Reviews
Viking Vili Cruise Reviews
Viking Ullur Cruise Reviews
Viking Tor Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.