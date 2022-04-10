This was our first cruise since the fall of 2019. For a variety of reasons we chose Alaska as our first post-Covid cruise destination. Discovery Princess is a brand new ship and we thought it would be fun to be among the first passengers to cruise on a new ship. That piece of it was okay, but we probably won't seek out that experience again. Anyway, the post covid landscape provides a unique ...
Found this cruise for a fantastic rate, brand new ship, why not give it a try? First booked a Deluxe Balcony, then a Vista Suite, and finally a Penthouse Suite next to the Concierge Lounge. Now not sure I can go back to a regular cabin.
Embarkation was fast, especially since we had already received our Medallions in the mail. The ship is still all shiny and new, which is both good and bad. ...
I admit up front a bias against Princess because of the Medallion App. After 22 Princess cruises and 3 with the app requirement, Princess has dropped off my list of preferred cruise lines. But this review should be about the new ship so I will reserve that discussion until later.
This is a beautiful new ship with a fantastic crew who try their best to provide exceptional service. It is ...
We wanted to "Test Drive" the Princess Discovery prior to our group cruise to Alaska in August. Ship is new. Therefore, everything is in top shape. We felt they had some staffing issue - hopefully, they will be fully staffed prior to our August cruise. Even though there were empty tables, restaurant reservations were almost impossible to get on the Medallion App. We finally managed to beg the ...
The following review of the newest ship in the Princess line was posted on April 25, 2022 following a cruise of 7-days from April 10, 2022 to April 17, 2022. I am not employed by any cruise line and present my observations based upon a love of cruising which stared in the early 80's. The comments made herein are solely my own and are made with an effort to improve the enjoyment of cruising. Any ...
My Wife and I chose this cruise as we originally had it booked for 2020 pre pandemic.
It was to celebrate our 30th Wedding Anniversary albeit 2 years late. We tied it in with a 4 day stay in Vegas and a 4 day stay in LA both pre cruise.
We were very excited to be sailing on the brand new Discovery Princess,Originally we were supposed to sail on Regal Princess,we took a UK Staycation cruise ...
Wanted to get back into cruising staying close to home. West coast cruise fit the bill. Los Angeles departure/return port, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Ensenada. New ship and cheap mini-suite on board the Discovery Princess. Never sailed on Princess. Ship had about 2900 guests (capacity 3600) and felt spacious most of the time. Food was good at the main dining rooms (three of them ...
Discovery is absolutely brand new with not even a paint chip or scratch. All the bugs of a new ship have been worked out in the first three sailings. My only complaint is that it is a carbon copy of our last cruise on the Enchanted Princess. It was our fifth Royal Class ship and I was hoping for maybe a little change of scenery, but they all are so very similar it doesn't feel as exciting as I ...
I did this Calif Coastal cruise since it was itinerary easy to drive to. My first Princess cruise. First the elevators take a bit to figure out. If this ship was at capacity there would be long wait just to get in and out. The rooms were nice but more experienced guests said they missed the 'sofa'. I was happy with the room and balcony but others felt it was tiny. They charge $20 a day to ...
My husband and I decided to go on this cruise for three reasons: 1.) We love cruising, meeting people, and decompressing. 2.) We live close to the LA port, so no flights were involved. 3.) The NEW ship.
What did we get? Far more than our expectations. It was a new ship, and cruising was getting back. We were not sure what to expect.
Embarkment: There was little chaos there. You are welcomed ...