Princess Discovery Princess Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
18 reviews
At port in Long Beach before departure
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
18 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great to be back cruising- service was exceptional
"When we go back, I will reserve for every night.However, the crowd was so happy to be there no one was complaining, and we just talked and met people...."Read More
suzyh avatar

suzyh

6-10 Cruises

Age 2020s

New ship. Good but not great cruise.

Review for Discovery Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Jammu2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise since the fall of 2019. For a variety of reasons we chose Alaska as our first post-Covid cruise destination. Discovery Princess is a brand new ship and we thought it would be fun to be among the first passengers to cruise on a new ship. That piece of it was okay, but we probably won't seek out that experience again. Anyway, the post covid landscape provides a unique ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Better than I expected! Beautiful ship!

Review for Discovery Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
scooter6139
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Found this cruise for a fantastic rate, brand new ship, why not give it a try? First booked a Deluxe Balcony, then a Vista Suite, and finally a Penthouse Suite next to the Concierge Lounge. Now not sure I can go back to a regular cabin. Embarkation was fast, especially since we had already received our Medallions in the mail. The ship is still all shiny and new, which is both good and bad. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Balcony

Not ready for prime time

Review for Discovery Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Lscruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I admit up front a bias against Princess because of the Medallion App. After 22 Princess cruises and 3 with the app requirement, Princess has dropped off my list of preferred cruise lines. But this review should be about the new ship so I will reserve that discussion until later. This is a beautiful new ship with a fantastic crew who try their best to provide exceptional service. It is ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Round trip LA to Cabo

Review for Discovery Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
mcbridm
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to "Test Drive" the Princess Discovery prior to our group cruise to Alaska in August. Ship is new. Therefore, everything is in top shape. We felt they had some staffing issue - hopefully, they will be fully staffed prior to our August cruise. Even though there were empty tables, restaurant reservations were almost impossible to get on the Medallion App. We finally managed to beg the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

An honest look at the Discovery Princess

Review for Discovery Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
CruiserDaveScott
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The following review of the newest ship in the Princess line was posted on April 25, 2022 following a cruise of 7-days from April 10, 2022 to April 17, 2022. I am not employed by any cruise line and present my observations based upon a love of cruising which stared in the early 80's. The comments made herein are solely my own and are made with an effort to improve the enjoyment of cruising. Any ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Princess Perfect (almost)

Review for Discovery Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
DR2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My Wife and I chose this cruise as we originally had it booked for 2020 pre pandemic. It was to celebrate our 30th Wedding Anniversary albeit 2 years late. We tied it in with a 4 day stay in Vegas and a 4 day stay in LA both pre cruise. We were very excited to be sailing on the brand new Discovery Princess,Originally we were supposed to sail on Regal Princess,we took a UK Staycation cruise ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

New Ship -- New Tech

Review for Discovery Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Ip241au
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to get back into cruising staying close to home. West coast cruise fit the bill. Los Angeles departure/return port, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Ensenada. New ship and cheap mini-suite on board the Discovery Princess. Never sailed on Princess. Ship had about 2900 guests (capacity 3600) and felt spacious most of the time. Food was good at the main dining rooms (three of them ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Showroom New Ship

Review for Discovery Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
top travelers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Discovery is absolutely brand new with not even a paint chip or scratch. All the bugs of a new ship have been worked out in the first three sailings. My only complaint is that it is a carbon copy of our last cruise on the Enchanted Princess. It was our fifth Royal Class ship and I was hoping for maybe a little change of scenery, but they all are so very similar it doesn't feel as exciting as I ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

not as impressed as I expected

Review for Discovery Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Dan G
2-5 Cruises

I did this Calif Coastal cruise since it was itinerary easy to drive to. My first Princess cruise. First the elevators take a bit to figure out. If this ship was at capacity there would be long wait just to get in and out. The rooms were nice but more experienced guests said they missed the 'sofa'. I was happy with the room and balcony but others felt it was tiny. They charge $20 a day to ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Great to be back cruising- service was exceptional

Review for Discovery Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
suzyh
6-10 Cruises • Age 2020s

My husband and I decided to go on this cruise for three reasons: 1.) We love cruising, meeting people, and decompressing. 2.) We live close to the LA port, so no flights were involved. 3.) The NEW ship. What did we get? Far more than our expectations. It was a new ship, and cruising was getting back. We were not sure what to expect. Embarkment: There was little chaos there. You are welcomed ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

