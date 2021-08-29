"We'd been on ACL once before & knew it was mucho dinero, but wanted to do Memphis-Nashville Music Cruise.Nashville is non-stop shuttles, Ryman, Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, just to name 3 & they're all huge!..."Read More
We are currently on American Cruise Lines American Jazz. Left New Orleans (headed to Memphis) on May 1 and just finished day 3. It’s been great. Only 81 passengers on board a boat with 199 capacity. Staff told us next week is a low number again, but after that the number of guests goes up.
We wondered about dressing for dinner, but there seems to be no rules to follow. Most men wear slacks ...
A friend of a friend recommended this itinerary. They talk about how new and wonderful it was. The food was good and all of the drinks were included in the price. Indeed, you can guess from my rating. The food was amazing and the drinks were all included. Our stateroom was roomy and had a really nice bathroom. It was a big plus. We stayed in Deck 4 port side. This floor was across the way from the ...
I took a back to back on this ship and I'm so glad I did. I had a wonderful trip on both legs of ir. I think one of the highlights was the crew onboard. Everyone who worked there was incredibly friendly and always willing to do whatever it takes to make you happy. The food was great, and the chefs made special sugar free desserts for me. My room was bright and cheerful with a balcony perfect ...
We had never been on a river boat cruise before so that's why we decided to go on the American jazz is on the American jazz what a beautiful clean cruise ship it was absolutely wonderful wonderful the staff was wonderful the food was over the top excellent The adventures were wonderful every time you get a chance to take an excursion you should do it I was amazed at how educational it was about ...
We are experienced travelers. 87 countries and we are not fussy.
We do want to take the time to help others and please avoid American Cruise Lines.
Look at AMA and Viking.
Look away from American Cruise Lines, Pls. Don't believe their promotion of American Cruise Lines and don't pay the high prices. You expect more and you get less.
They were short of staff and training. We were ...
We chose American Cruise Lines because of the newer ship, American Jazz and amenities such as a fitness center, singles option, and larger state rooms. We were satisfied with the room, the seating areas, and general layout of the ship. The staff were generally accommodating. The quality of the food was hit and miss with some meals good and others passable. The manager of the dining room ...
EVERYTHING about this cruise was great. The room was among the biggest and brightest we have ever experienced.
We were pleasantly surprised at the courtesy and competence of the staff given the long layoff due to Covid. They performed as if nothing had changed and were always in good spirits.
Housekeeping and turn-down service was very nice and unobtrusive.
Food was excellent at both ...
We chose ACL's Lower Mississippi cruise from Memphis to New Orleans based upon a very good experience on an ACL Columbia and Snake Rivers cruise in 2019.
Due to a scheduling glitch, ACL rebooked our cabin and cruise without informing us. Our travel agent was livid, and got us a significant cabin upgrade on a rescheduled cruise on one of ACL's newest ships, the American Jazz. Though the ship is ...
This was a much anticipated get away since Covid had shut us down for previous travel. This cruise was VERY pricey, and unfortunately we didn’t receive anywhere near our value.
To start with there are NO amenities on the ship, no pool, no shops, no incidental shops, nothing. You can only have a cocktail from 5:30pm-7pm and only beer/wine/or a basic drink. No specialty drinks, no blender ...
We'd been on ACL once before & knew it was mucho dinero, but wanted to do Memphis-Nashville Music Cruise. This is the 1st yr ACL has attempted this route, & omigosh, the timing needs improvement! The brochure isn't nearly clear enough that you hafta get there EARLY to see the music sites in either town.
They offer Graceland pre-cruise ($$$), but no Sun Studio or Memphis Rock & Soul tours, etc. ...