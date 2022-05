" However, we went to the Ritz Carlton for lunch, which was HORRIBLE food and the meal was not included in our tour price, so we had to pay cash (I think it was $30, which was pricey for this awful food) - The final dinner for this tour was actually two days before the end of the trip, which was fine.Our state room on the ship was stupendous, and we had a great view out the two large windows. ..." Read More