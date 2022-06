Review for Silver Origin to South America

There were six of us on our May 7, 2022 sailing of the Silversea Origin and we are all in our 60's. We flew into Quito a day earlier than is part of the cruise package. We were very happy we had an extra day in Quito. It allowed us to arrange a private tour on Thursday of the city and on Friday we had the same tour guide take us out in the country side to see the Equator park and then we went to a ...