  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Vantage Ocean Explorer Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
6 reviews
Cruiser Rating
2.3
Poor
6 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
Bad Company, Sad Story-BEWARE!!!
"This seems like a major change to me (new date, different room and different ship than I originally booked).The ship was supposed to be in service for several months before we went on it, but we were on it's actual maiden voyage...."Read More
Jill in Cincinnati avatar

Jill in Cincinnati

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-6 of 6 Vantage Ocean Explorer Cruise Reviews

Most expensive and worst vacation ever

Review for Ocean Explorer to Bahamas

User Avatar
jp12
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Ocean Explorer is a small ship that has the potential to offer a wonderful vacation, but Vantage Travel is hopeless. We sailed out of Nassau Bahamas for the Atlantic Seaboard trip - ending in Boston. Vantage required us to get a PCR test within 48 hours of boarding that cost us $350 (even though the Bahamas and every other cruise line would take the much cheaper antigen test results) and then ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Big price big disappointment

Review for Ocean Explorer to Antarctica

User Avatar
Travel7gal
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It was our dream to travel to Antarctica. Due to a vantage customer service error we were stranded in the filthy crowded San Paulo airport. We believe this resulted in our case of Covid-19’s 4 days later. We missed 7 days of the cruise quarantined. The emergency phone number to vantage is a joke. The Antarctic is beautiful. The food on the ship was hit or miss mostly miss. For a $50000 luxury ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Good experience...but had some rough edges and a lot of small details missed.

Review for Ocean Explorer to Antarctica

User Avatar
Forecaster05
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a cruise to South Georgia Island, the Antarctic Peninsula and the Falkland Islands returning via Ushuaia and Buenos Aires. The ship was brand new and this was Vantage's first try at Antarctica on their own vessel. The overall experience based on the locations visited (minus the Falklands as they denied us landing due to COVID) was really good. The crew of the vessel was very nice and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

A great crew and ship

Review for Ocean Explorer to U.S.A.

User Avatar
jgrjgrjohn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to get back to cruising but wanted to stay close to the US. Our cruise started out in Nassau, Bahama and cruised up the eastern seaboard with 10 stops. Starting in Nassau required a health/travel visa ($40) which required considerable info as well as a covid test within 5 days of the cruise. The airlines required an approved visa or you could not get on the plane to the Bahamas to start ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Vantage cruise to Greenland and Iceland

Review for Ocean Explorer to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
conkshell47
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There was no choice for Greenland and Iceland to be cancelled for a refund or roll over. Our Viking Expedition cruise was a total failure. From the get go 2 days before sailing, Greenland was cancelled and Montreal had been cancelled the month before. We asked for them to roll trip over to 2022. Not happening. We fly to Scotland where we embark. No tours of any thing significant in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Bad Company, Sad Story-BEWARE!!!

Review for Ocean Explorer to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Jill in Cincinnati
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I loved Vantage's new business concept of treating a cruise like a land tour with all included side trips. We booked the British Isles cruise, rescheduled to August-September, 2021. We booked the Owner's cabin, it came with a lot of perks. Mostly, Vantage failed to deliver on them. We were supposed to be picked up and returned to our home, but Vantage (I called) couldn't seem to arrange ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Find a cruise

Other Vantage Ship Cruise Reviews
Douro Serenity Cruise Reviews
Douro Serenity Cruise Reviews
River Splendor Cruise Reviews
River Venture Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.