Review for Carnival Radiance to Mexican Riviera

we’ll where do I even start from the beginning they held us ip at the gate right away when we arrived because we took the covid test one day earlier which is stupid because unvaccinated people only have to have the test two days before and not three like vaccinated people so that was the first hassle THEN we get on the boat and the buffet is trash food no flavor all cold and the meats were cold as ...