American Queen Voyages American Countess Cruise Reviews

21 reviews
Empty lunch buffet at the grill half way through lunch. salads but no sandwiches. Patrons waited 30 minutes for it to be replenished
American Countess at Mud Island in Memphis, Tennessee.
This was very steep. Local tour guides said the best dock in Vicksburg was recently bought by American Cruise Lines - the other guys
This the ship docked at La Cross Wi
3.7
Average
21 reviews
Featured Review
Exhilarating and Exciting
"After the exciting christening events, it was time to tour the American Countess which was a breathtaking experience.Although I haven't slept nearly as well since I returned home, I do daydream about the remarkable experience I had on the fabulous American Countess...."Read More
gsrhod01 avatar

gsrhod01

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Understaffed, overrated, not what was promised

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Hamlet cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have emailed, left a note on the website, spoken to escalated customer service rep and requested a call from Mr Waggoner to discuss the MAJOR problems on the cruise. Staff on board were wonderful but woefully understaffed. Dining room normally has 16 servers-only six! Food ALWAYS cold-soups always tepid at best. One stop (can’t call it a port) not planned, had NO services! We needed ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Lower Mississippi on American Countess

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Mffthie
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

Thought this was an interesting itinerary and a group of 10 friends booked through local travel agent. Spent an extra night in New Orleans and stayed on an extra night in Memphis at the end of the cruise. Understaffing was evident from the time of required PCR testing the night before sailing. I spent an hour in line trying to register. They had only two representatives checking ID and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Did not live up to our expectations

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Large1937
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We were so excited to try the new ship by American Queen. From the time we arrived to check in for our Covid test, it was so disorganized. It took forever to get through all of the procedures and seemed like personel were not prepared. Our rooms were very nice and we had a great cabin steward named Richard. We had ask for early seating at 5:30 as our party of four had issues with eating late and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

American Countess Deboggle

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
DAPRiDG
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First time American Countess cruiser. I am a frequent traveler. Many cruises and adventures. Worst service and attitude from restaurant staff I have ever experienced. Dinner was served cold every night. If you miss lunch no food is available. Do not bother to ask them to replenish Worst experience ever and I have 5 days left. Marketing definitely misrepresented amenities online. Will never return. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Wonderful first river cruise

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
MTMeg
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had talked about a Mississippi River cruise for years, and finally decided to do it. The cruise lived up to our expectations and then some! The pre-cruise process was a little confusing and disorganized, but we appreciated the Covid testing, knowing everyone onboard had tested negative. The Peabody may be a grand old hotel, but the rooms are small and the bathrooms even smaller. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Overall Good- Needs Some Improvement

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Hndbg Qn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First time trying a Mississippi River cruise after taking over 12 ocean cruises. The itinerary of Memphis to New Orleans was my main reason for choosing this cruise. Flying into Memphis the cruise included an overnight stay at The Peabody Hotel. Took taxi to airport, cost of $39.50 plus tip seemed high but efficient. The Peabody is a grand lady and was glad to stay there but my room extremely ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

NO INTERNET the Whole Cruise, Good Otherwise

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
johnmiller
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

NO INTERNET! You will have NO Internet the entire cruise. Make a note of that. And since you are out in the middle of a river, you will unlikely be able to get enough data on your cell network to make a difference. So, have everything you would need off of the Internet before you cruise. American Queen Voyages offers no help or assistance with this. And, the Purser's Desk is of no help for this or ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Mississipi river Minneapolis to New Orleans

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
drlee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have long had a desire to take a Mississippi river cruise its entire length, from Minneaolis to New Orleans. After a couple of outstanding river cruises in Europe, we were excited to try something in our home country. Cruises that travel the entire rivers are rare, most are sold as seven day/half river cruise. So we booked this based on research and itinerary. We do wish that later cruises were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Great People Beautiful Boat Rough Ports NO Internet

Review for American Countess to North America River

User Avatar
Hummer13
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is beautiful! Our room with private balcony was worth it. The food was plentiful and mostly good. The crew was mostly helpful. A few never smiled. (Bad contract maybe?) The Riverlorian was one of the best in the nation. Learned a lot. Entertainment on the stage was over the top. Weather was perfect! Room was well taken care of. Off ship Hop On Hop Off was good. Those are all the good ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

AQSC Puts the "Cuss" back in Customer Service

Review for American Countess to North America River

User Avatar
raleepe
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Beautiful scenery, great entertainment, fair excursions, rude & inept customer service, and the most grossly mis-managed food service operation I’ve seen in my entire life. AQSC puts the “cuss” back in customer service. This was our 10th cruise (river and ocean) and by far the absolute “bottom of the barrel”. Here are my observations (from best to worst) and what you can expect from an AQSC ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

