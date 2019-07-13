Review for AmaDouro to Europe - River Cruise

This was our 9th river cruise but our first on AMA. We have also been on more that 45 ocean cruises as well. It is advertised as a deluxe cruise line, but we did not find it to be that. Portugal and the Douro River are beautiful and the tours for the most part were ok, but the food was not good, the breakfast buffet was good but the few lunches served on board and the dinners were not good. ...