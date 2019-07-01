  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways AmaMora Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
10 reviews
Wonderful cocktail hour every night
Never a problem finding seating or taking a nap
Docked right in town and easy to walk on and off the ship
Pool was rarely used! Too bad as it was clean and warm
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
10 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Best trip so far!
"The evening entertainment in the front lounge, was toned down, due to Covid restrictions, and masks were required basically anytime you were standing up.From the front lounge crew, to Nick the cruise Director, to Danny in the dining room and his staff, the service and attention we received was absolutely exceptional...."Read More
Johnjake1 avatar

Johnjake1

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

1-10 of 10 AmaWaterways AmaMora Cruise Reviews

Busy Days and Quiet Nights

Review for AmaMora to Europe - All

User Avatar
cruisiegirl
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I am in my early 50’s. Have been lucky to travel extensively . Have done 6 ocean cruises, many all inclusives and city travel. This was our first river cruise. We chose AMA as our travel agent recommended them due to their level of service, amenities and included tours. We chose the itinerary as we were able to see the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland in one week. Wanted to see the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! Thank you for choosing AmaWaterways as part of your family vacation. We sincerely appreciate you taking a moment to write about your experience, and we are glad you enjoyed your time...

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Fantastic Experience!

Review for AmaMora to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
aduplechin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise as an opportunity to learn more about AmaWaterways and their products. The itinerary appealed to me for the classic & iconic landmarks we would visit and see. It exceeded my expectations ten-fold! From the time I stepped out of the taxi at the dock in Basel to the time I disembarked in Amsterdam, the feeling of comraderie and family was palatable with the crew and other ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Best trip so far!

Review for AmaMora to Europe - All

User Avatar
Johnjake1
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My wife initially booked this trip for 2020, however, due to Covid we were unable to complete. I am a commercial pilot for a major US airline, and frankly the last thing I thought I would ever want to do, is get on an airplane for nine or 10 hours, on a day off. I tried to come up with many excuses, as to why we should not ago, however my wife held her ground. I am so glad she did! We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Nice new ship. Cruise manager and cleanliness need work

Review for AmaMora to Europe - All

User Avatar
Marygalsea
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The Christmas markets were lovely and the food was good. Cleanliness is a concern-found someone else’s sock under my bed at check in. Despite asking to have it he room vacuumed and the stained coverlet and curtain changed out for clean ones, it took 2 days and numerous discussions to occur. The often haughty cruise director gave misleading pricing (different numbers to different people) ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Marygalsea, Thank you for sharing your feedback with us. We are disappointed to learn that your stateroom and our crew did not meet the high standard of service we pride ourselves on...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Pure enjoyment from the time I walked on till the moment I parted.

Review for AmaMora to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Dorene1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My first River Cruise and while I always thought this was for the old, not with AMA Waterways. I have cruised many ocean voyages but thought I would try this. I was so happy I did that I cannot wait to see where I want AMA to take me again. No lines, no pushing or waiting. When we arrived at the time requested, we were the only people there, they took our luggage and walked us from the dock ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Dorene, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to write such a thoughtful review of your recent cruise on AmaMora. We are elated that we were able to...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

No Words to Describe This Fabulous Trip

Review for AmaMora to Europe - All

User Avatar
msdeb1107
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have done 13 ocean cruises, all in North America, but I love land travel to Europe and this seemed like a great way to see many different countries/cities. I was not wrong! The AmaMora is a gem of a small ship. From the moment you step onboard you’ll be enchanted with its fixtures. We stay at the Venetian and Bellagio in Vegas frequently, and my biggest complaint when spending more on hotel ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear msdeb1107, Thank you kindly for taking the time to write such a thorough, thoughtful, and lovely review of your cruise with us. We always enjoy hearing from our guests. We are elated...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

First River Cruise. Outstanding Vacation

Review for AmaMora to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Charlene1985
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this cruise because primarily because it fit our schedule. We flew to Amsterdam Sunday night, arriving around 5:30 Monday morning. We cleared Immigration, got our bag, and had a quick bite to eat and a coffee at the airport. I didn't find any AMA reps that early, but I asked a Viking rep and she showed me on Google maps exactly where the AmaMora was docked that morning. We took the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Charlene1985, Thank you for your kind words and valuable feedback! We're so happy to hear you received such excellent service and you enjoyed your time with us. Your generous review is...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Excellent Experience! First time on a River Cruise!

Review for AmaMora to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cindyko
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Ama Waterways came highly recommended. It bit more pricey than others (including Viking). The was one of the newest ships, small number of passengers. We had such a wonderful experience, met great people, crew, captain, and cruise director were so friendly and helpful. We enjoyed all of our excursion, well planned and timed. When we did use a bus for transportation or for a tour, excellent ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Cindyko, Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughtful review of your experience on board AmaMora. We were so thrilled to learn you enjoyed the AmaWaterways experience...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Wonderful Experience - Christening Cruise

Review for AmaMora to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
lawyertx
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on many ocean cruises, but never a river cruise. Booked a Baltic Sea cruise that ended in Amsterdam and decided, since we had made the trip across the Atlantic anyway, let's try a river cruise. We knew nothing about river cruise lines, and, in fact, looked for a Viking river cruise simply because we had traveled on Viking ocean cruises. Viking had nothing available, so the travel ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Unbelievable experience!

Review for AmaMora to Europe - All

User Avatar
IndyDiane
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We read many reviews and for our first river cruise experience, we decided AMA was the way to go. It was a bit more costly than Viking but I can tell you it was worth it. The food and the service was impeccable and there were only 150 guests on board opposed to Viking which I believe has over 190 on each boat of the same size. Nicola, the Cruise Director was a delight and very helpful and oh, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

