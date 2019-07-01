"The evening entertainment in the front lounge, was toned down, due to Covid restrictions, and masks were required basically anytime you were standing up.From the front lounge crew, to Nick the cruise Director, to Danny in the dining room and his staff, the service and attention we received was absolutely exceptional...."Read More
I am in my early 50’s. Have been lucky to travel extensively . Have done 6 ocean cruises, many all inclusives and city travel. This was our first river cruise. We chose AMA as our travel agent recommended them due to their level of service, amenities and included tours. We chose the itinerary as we were able to see the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland in one week. Wanted to see the ...
I chose this cruise as an opportunity to learn more about AmaWaterways and their products. The itinerary appealed to me for the classic & iconic landmarks we would visit and see. It exceeded my expectations ten-fold!
From the time I stepped out of the taxi at the dock in Basel to the time I disembarked in Amsterdam, the feeling of comraderie and family was palatable with the crew and other ...
My wife initially booked this trip for 2020, however, due to Covid we were unable to complete.
I am a commercial pilot for a major US airline, and frankly the last thing I thought I would ever want to do, is get on an airplane for nine or 10 hours, on a day off. I tried to come up with many excuses, as to why we should not ago, however my wife held her ground. I am so glad she did!
We ...
The Christmas markets were lovely and the food was good.
Cleanliness is a concern-found someone else’s sock under my bed at check in. Despite asking to have it he room vacuumed and the stained coverlet and curtain changed out for clean ones, it took 2 days and numerous discussions to occur.
The often haughty cruise director gave misleading pricing (different numbers to different people) ...
My first River Cruise and while I always thought this was for the old, not with AMA Waterways. I have cruised many ocean voyages but thought I would try this. I was so happy I did that I cannot wait to see where I want AMA to take me again. No lines, no pushing or waiting. When we arrived at the time requested, we were the only people there, they took our luggage and walked us from the dock ...
I have done 13 ocean cruises, all in North America, but I love land travel to Europe and this seemed like a great way to see many different countries/cities. I was not wrong!
The AmaMora is a gem of a small ship. From the moment you step onboard you’ll be enchanted with its fixtures. We stay at the Venetian and Bellagio in Vegas frequently, and my biggest complaint when spending more on hotel ...
We chose this cruise because primarily because it fit our schedule. We flew to Amsterdam Sunday night, arriving around 5:30 Monday morning. We cleared Immigration, got our bag, and had a quick bite to eat and a coffee at the airport. I didn't find any AMA reps that early, but I asked a Viking rep and she showed me on Google maps exactly where the AmaMora was docked that morning. We took the ...
Ama Waterways came highly recommended. It bit more pricey than others (including Viking). The was one of the newest ships, small number of passengers. We had such a wonderful experience, met great people, crew, captain, and cruise director were so friendly and helpful. We enjoyed all of our excursion, well planned and timed. When we did use a bus for transportation or for a tour, excellent ...
We had been on many ocean cruises, but never a river cruise. Booked a Baltic Sea cruise that ended in Amsterdam and decided, since we had made the trip across the Atlantic anyway, let's try a river cruise. We knew nothing about river cruise lines, and, in fact, looked for a Viking river cruise simply because we had traveled on Viking ocean cruises. Viking had nothing available, so the travel ...
We read many reviews and for our first river cruise experience, we decided AMA was the way to go. It was a bit more costly than Viking but I can tell you it was worth it. The food and the service was impeccable and there were only 150 guests on board opposed to Viking which I believe has over 190 on each boat of the same size.
Nicola, the Cruise Director was a delight and very helpful and oh, ...