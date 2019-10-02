Having been on the Danube and the Douro, we (my husband and I) were keen to travel on another European river. The Rhine is a "busy" river so plenty to watch. And the scenery so varied - starting in the flat Netherlands, going past the Lorelei and the castles on steep hillsides, through narrow gorges, then a somewhat industrial area with factories, silos, chimneys etc, and then to wooded areas ...
Had sailed with Viking in the past and wanted to cruse the Rhine. Having been station in Germany while in the Army we wanted to revisit sites from the past. Well worth the cost!
Trip started rough when the airline lost my bag but upon arrival on board the Viking staff took charge of locating my bag and getting it to the ship. It took several days but Viking did my laundry for free and kept my ...
Heard so many good things about Viking from friends had to try them ourselves. Trip was a 10 from start to finish. Staff fantastic and food was outstanding. The side tours were very professionally conducted by knowledgeable local guides. If you consume alcoholic beverages a Silver Package added to your package is a smart expense as it allows you access to top shelve products. The room selection ...
Length of cruise along with the itinerary was on our bucket list. We loved Amsterdam and our side trip to Brugge as well as Delft. Food was very good both on the ship and off the ship. Loved meeting new people and the friendliness of the people of the Netherlands was also a plus.
We enjoyed walking all parts of Amsterdam and our Hotel was in a good location on the water and near the main ...
Love traveling Viking.
The staff is so kind and helpful; the longships are beautiful; the food was wonderful.
"Windmills and Tulips" is a relaxing cruise. Excursions in every port- and Viking offered a "Gentle Walkers" group for anyone who was interested. Most of the sailing is at night because it is not the most scenic sailing.
Keukenhof Gardens is not to be missed. We also enjoyed ...
This was my first cruise and first time to Europe. The crew made it very non-stressful for a novice like me. My flights were made through Viking and they were perfect. I was able to find the answer to most of my pre-cruise questions online, or by calling. All of my "negatives" were out of the control of Viking. One of downsides was COVID-19 (I won't travel this way until it is over) as this added ...
We had heard about Viking's reputation and wanted a great river cruise for our first one. We loved it! Everything about the cruise (food, drinks, staff, excursions, amenities, etc.) were fantastic. The cabin was all we had hoped for. We were cruising during Covid and had some issues in Amsterdam but the Cruise Director and staff worked magic and we were able to fly home out of Amsterdam and ...
We were so fortunate to vacation on the Viking Einar. From the moment we were picked up at the airport in Basel to our departure in Amsterdam we were treated as royalty. Every member of the staff was excellent. It was the norm for staff members to greet us with a smile and a hello. The cruise director was excellent. She was always prepared and saw to it that all the passengers were having a ...
First river cruise- Easy on and off ship. We were let out right on the edge (or sometimes the middle) of a historic town. Amsterdam was incredible and the hotel was centrally located.
Our cruise director ( Anna) was wonderful. She helped me the minute I arrived on the ship. Also I enjoyed the trivia contest (btw, my team won), the question were designed well.
Thank you for not cancelling ...
From my first call regarding this cruise with Masha Givelber ( who was fantastic through the whole process ) this cruise was everything I had hoped for and more. It was my very first cruise and I can’t see taking any other cruise line. The website video showing the ships public areas was spot on. The staff were beyond AMAZING and you want for nothing. Check in was extremely easy ( of course I was ...