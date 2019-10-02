Review for Viking Einar to Europe - River Cruise

This was my first cruise and first time to Europe. The crew made it very non-stressful for a novice like me. My flights were made through Viking and they were perfect. I was able to find the answer to most of my pre-cruise questions online, or by calling. All of my "negatives" were out of the control of Viking. One of downsides was COVID-19 (I won't travel this way until it is over) as this added ...