Review for Viking Helgrim to Europe - All

This was a marvelous relaxing cruise. The service was impeccable. The crew made us feel welcome at every turn. The land excursions were good, but there was one that just didn't have much content. However, all in all, it was exactly what we were looking for. The starting land pre-tour in Lisbon was wonderful and we tacked on an additional pre-tour in Spain that was also managed by Viking. The ...