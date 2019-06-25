  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Helgrim Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
Fine dining, pampered to the point of being spoiled. And of course relaxing with travel friends. My favourite.
Musicians perform Fado during lunch enroute to Porto to begin our river tour. We travelled from Lisbon to Porto and this lunch was very well planned. The musicians were excellent too.
View of the vineyards lining the river
A visit to a port wine facility. Small vineyard owners truck their produce from far and wide.
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Beautiful Portugal
"It was a bare minimum ship, but nothing available except the dining room, a small lounge and then the outdoor deck.This was one of the smallest ships due to the size of the river and small locks...."Read More
Travelthoman avatar

Travelthoman

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

1-8 of 8 Viking Helgrim Cruise Reviews

Beautiful River, Great Food, Great Staff,Lots of Time on Buses, and Disappointing Wine

Review for Viking Helgrim to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
travellover48
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The Douro River is famous port and wine country. Unfortunately Viking has a very poor provider of Portuguese wine to complement the fabulous food they serve. This is a wine country cruise and we expected to be treated with excellent Portuguese wine. We were a party of eight who all had the silver wine package--the included wines in the package were either undrinkable or mediocre. We opened ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Beautiful Portugal

Review for Viking Helgrim to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Travelthoman
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we were wanting to see Portugal and had planned a trip on both ends of the cruise. we have only been on mostly ocean cruises, but have been to China and Vietnam on their river cruises and land tours. Those ships are totally different from a normal river cruise ship. This was one of the smallest ships due to the size of the river and small locks. It was a bare ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Great cruise through a world heritage site

Review for Viking Helgrim to Europe - All

User Avatar
twardkc
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a marvelous relaxing cruise. The service was impeccable. The crew made us feel welcome at every turn. The land excursions were good, but there was one that just didn't have much content. However, all in all, it was exactly what we were looking for. The starting land pre-tour in Lisbon was wonderful and we tacked on an additional pre-tour in Spain that was also managed by Viking. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda

What Pandemic? The cruise and all of its elements were outstanding and well managed.

Review for Viking Helgrim to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CTTravelerUSA
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Portugal and Spain have been on the punch list for a while since a colleague and his spouses did the trip in 2019. Despite the year long delay, the cruise, including both land extensions in Lisbon and Santiago de Compostela were marked by great service, excellent food, wonderful tours and a well managed but ubquitous approach to the issues around COVID. Despite those challenges the trip was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Serenity midst the riverside vineyards

Review for Viking Helgrim to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
NStraveljunkie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was chosen as friends recommended it as a scenic Viking River Tour of the River Douro midst wine country. We also chose it at the particular time we travelled as Portugal had, along with Cuba, the highest vaccination rate in the world (98%). We'd not visited Portugal before and thoroughly enjoyed our 14 days there. There is already talk of a return to this charming and diverse ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda

Not the experience I expected

Review for Viking Helgrim to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ljbc
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Before I start, I’m sorry this is a long review! My sister and I have travelled extensively on European rivers but for various reasons not with Viking until this year. We had planned this trip for several years but illness and a pandemic got in the way. We were looking forward to our river Douro experience on Viking Helgrim. The cruise had been cancelled and rearranged several times, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Good but not great...except for a WONDERUL CRUISE DIRECTOR, Marianne de Voogd

Review for Viking Helgrim to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Glenrva
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Ship does not compare to longship...Only one food outlet...no grill alternative. Port excursions require substantial time on bus. We spent time on our own in Lisbon and Porto before and after the cruise. Both cities were fascinating and well worth the extra days. Food was good but not a lot of variety due to only one outlet. Cabin was appointed as usual and met expectations. Service was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

River Duro through the wine country of Portugal

Review for Viking Helgrim to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Fravsra
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

A group of women travel together every year. This was our first cruise and the first with Viking. We enjoyed the caring service and professionalism and friendliness of all the staff. The tours was great. We learned a great deal about Portugal, the history, current economy, life and issues. I cannot stress how much the staff made this trip worth the time. All were so helpful and knew the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Find a Viking Helgrim Cruise

