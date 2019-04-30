"Food on the ship was better than expected, very high quality and excellent preparation / service.This isn't Viking's fault, but the communication could have been much better as far as how the cases were being handled, i...."Read More
Excellent Service by crew. Great food. The suggestions I would provide is that ship have a pool, work out area, and spa. Also the excursions at some of stops were too short to explore the area. I would highly recommend this cruise to anyone and look forward to going on a Viking Ocean Cruise in the next 24-36 months. Staff was courteous, professional, and attentive. We had laundry service done ...
I have cruised the Danube with another cruise line. I was looking forward to comparing that line with Viking. Vikings ships are modern and well maintained. Port stops on the Rhine were good and the excursions well chosen. The tour guides I had were well educated and excited to talk about there country and where they live. The Rhine River is very busy with barges continuously taking all kinds ...
The only really negative thing about this cruise was the small covid epidemic onboard. As of day 3 or 4 we had 10 cases, at which point there was no more testing (they only test for the first 3 days) until we returned to the US. Day 4 and onward got a little bit socially strained with 6 people per table for dinner. This isn't Viking's fault, but the communication could have been much better as ...
My 89 year old Dad has always wanted to do a River Cruise and we started the preparation almost 2 years ago. After multiple cancellations due to covid and after much paperwork, tests, downloading of apps, and more tests, our trip was going to happen. My wife, sister, my Dad and me. We arrived in Paris three days prior to the cruise and took a train to Basel the day before the cruise. We had ...
This was our 7th Viking river cruise. We choose Viking because they deliver what they promise - no kids, no nickel and diming, no casinos, etc. The ship is excellent and the crew is the best available. The port talks are educational and time well spent. The food is good and our wine steward was superb.
When we took this cruise, the covid protocols and entry regulations were evolving rapidly ...
We had a day in Heidelberg that we were out from 10:00 to 3:30. We came in from the very cold day to a lunch of hot soup and finger sandwiches. I arrived about 3:35 and there were many still behind me. They were only serving one type of soup and when I got there they told me with no apology whatsoever that they were out of soup. I have been on at least 14 cruises on 4 different lines and I’ve ...
Cruise on the Rhine was average at best. Nothing bad but nothing outstanding either. Very disappointed that Viking does not believe in having bikes on board for guests to use. We have used these on other cruise lines and it was one of the highlights of our trips. No fitness facilities on board either. Also Viking seemed to dock at a facilities in a lot of the ports that required taking a shuttle ...
First time European river cruising for us. We loved it. Felt like an upscale floating hotel. Less than 200 people on board so you don’t fight the crowd of an ocean cruise. It takes a minute to reach the top deck for lounging, or dining room for all meals, or Lounge area for music or bar.
The staff is very friendly and professional. Our Program Director Alex was phenomenal and always accessible ...
This was our third Viking river cruise. The ship, staff and food met Viking's high standards. The itinerary was uninspiring and I would not recommend it. That's not Viking's fault - they can hardly recreate such awe inspiring countries as Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Croatia. They all seemed very much the same. One low light excursion was the Viking provided excursion when the contract ...
Our 2nd Viking river cruise did not disappoint. The ship, on its second voyage, was shiny clean. we did have a few minor 'break in' issues. The safe wasn't working and TV seemed to have a mind of it's own. Both resolved after a day or so. Dining was excellent. Food selection and quality was top notch. As with our Rhine cruise, we found the wine selection to be good quality, and menu prices for all ...