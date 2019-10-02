  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Sigrun Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
5 reviews
650 Year Old foot bridge crossing the River Reuss in Lucerne
Resting after a game of shuffleboard on the ship's top deck
Parade of Cows outside Lucerne
Dinner view at Hotel Schiff in Lucerne
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
5 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
This was not the Viking style cruise like I remember form pre-covid
"Not enough to see to make me want to go back, and then it would only be if we had a better entertainment manager.We were given 15 minutes to go into the Cathedral on our own,(tour groups not allowed) and after the 15 minutes we walked 8 blocks discussing the shopping that was available and taking us past 3 Christmas Markets and ending at the river where we were showed where our boat was at...."Read More
PTBA avatar

PTBA

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-5 of 5 Viking Sigrun Cruise Reviews

Horrible!

Review for Viking Sigrun to Europe - All

User Avatar
SOzP111
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were very excited to plan our Tulips and Windmills river cruise. Then from the very start things went bad. We arrived in Amsterdam at 8:30am sat on plane for over an hour waiting for previous plane to move. We stood waiting for our luggage until 11:30 only to find out KLM luggage went on strike. No Viking rep. Word went through the terminal to fill out forms and get in a line of over 300 ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate you taking the time to detail your experience, S0zP111, and regret to learn you encountered issues with your airline, inbound flights and luggage. Your comments regarding your...

Sail Date: April 2022

This was not the Viking style cruise like I remember form pre-covid

Review for Viking Sigrun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
PTBA
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We took the Danube Christmas Market Cruise in November of 2019. This primed us for taking the Rhine Getaway during the Christmas season. The standard Viking on ship experiences were mainly still there. Immaculately clean, walk out to breakfast and the cabin was finished before we came back to gather our cameras to go on the tour. The food was as good as ever. Top Notch! Except for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Superb Small Cruising Experience

Review for Viking Sigrun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Nona Lee
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were very pleased with our cruise aboard the Sigrun. We sailed September 2021, the Rhine Getaway. Because of Covid, the ship had only 68 passengers. Our room was cleaned daily and was always immaculate. The bed was very comfortable. Maybe due to a smaller group, we felt we were given a lot of attention by the staff. The meals were always good and extra servings were available for those ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

No food for vegetarian guests

Review for Viking Sigrun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Renu Gambhir
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I were excited to sail on Sigrun by Viking River Cruises. We booked our Voyage in 2017 to sail in Fall 2019. We paid for a French Balcony room but were disappointed extremely when we were given a room on the bottom. I.m a vegetarian and asked the Ship Chef if there will be any vegetarian option on the ship. He assured me that each meal has a vegetarian dish. So there was no ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Viking River Cruise from Basel, Switzerland to Amsterdam

Review for Viking Sigrun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Donnieg34
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This one-week cruise was excellent. The Sigrun was first put into service in March 2019. We booked this as a once in a lifetime trip and now we can’t wait to book another one. Viking sets the standard for river cruising in Europe. The staff, food, staterooms, and daily shore excursion exceeded all of our high expectations. It starts with the staff. They are extremely friendly and very responsive. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

