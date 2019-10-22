  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Regent Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
365 reviews
29 Awards
Art work
Library
Prime7
Casino
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
good not great, not as advertised.
"There was limited, if any, entertainment, the personal service was non-existent, we paid for a butler and specific requests to be fulfilled and did not receive it.We paid for a luxury cruise but received a very ordinary experience...."Read More
Sammi11700 avatar

Sammi11700

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

1-10 of 365 Regent Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews

good not great, not as advertised.

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Alaska

User Avatar
Sammi11700
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Cruise was satisfactory, however the staff was inadequate and inexperienced. We were disappointed that there seemed to be no serious attempt at providing the social experience or entertainment experience that had been advertised and promised. We were continually told that the staff was short due to covid. We were continually asked by the staff how we wanted something, food or service, then ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Traveled with disabled person

the good and bad points of Regent

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South Pacific

User Avatar
wanderer 58
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our third RSSC cruise. Second time on the Mariner. The remaining cruise on Voyager. With the new controls on cruising we doubt that we will do a cruise again. So, having reflected, what have we learned? 1) Our first two cruises were with a concierge cabin. The third time was a penthouse suite. A huge difference that we really enjoyed. 2) its important to understand that pre and post ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Poor cuisine and lack of variety

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

User Avatar
werthdesign
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were excited to take this cruise because we wanted to visit the Amazon. Additionally friends had told us how wonderful Regent Cruise lines is The shore trips were marginal and poorly executed. The guides were extremely inexperienced and lacked knowledge The best bird sightings were at the zoo in Manaus. Not what we expected. The food was barely average. It lacked creativity and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

The Amazon

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

User Avatar
mogarian
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to visit the Amazon. It was worth the price of many sea days (which we normally try to minimize). We just returned, arriving in Miami Jan 6, 2020. It was a solid 4 star experience, based on 20 cruises on 12 cruise lines. The all-inclusive feature is nice, although for those of us who don’t drink, free alcohol is not a benefit. Not being nickel-dimed is worth it, unlike certain cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Disappointing experience this ship is poorly managed, never again!!!!

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

User Avatar
debitep
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been with Regent over 100 nights. In general we were treated like children and pushed around for tours, dining, the Mariner is poorly run in general. The management doesn't care and is openly hostile. This is the culture on this ship now and has never been the culture in the past. Our cruise was tremendously expensive and we did not have the advertised 6****** experience. Trouble on ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Horizon View Suite

10 Night Return to Brazil Cruise

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

User Avatar
cdmmgray
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Buenos Aries to Rio de Janeiro 10 night cruise. We arrived 2 days before departure to explore Buenos Aries. The ship put us up at the Alvear Palace Hotel. Wow! What a spectacular hotel. Highly recommend it. We booked a walking tour guide through the hotel. Great way to see part of the city and hear the interesting history. The cemetery "village" is a must. If you enjoy steak and a hip ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Standards slipping.

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

User Avatar
geebee2546
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Went to join the ship at Lima Peru, taking a taxi to the port, we were told that we would have to wait for 2 hours outside the port area as there was no terminal, so we were at the side of the road in a very unpleasant dock area, we were joined by others who were shocked at our treatment, a disabled lady who couldn't stand got a chair from a good samaritan dock worker. Eventually after an ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Excellent Food, Service and Enrichment

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

User Avatar
D Browny
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I thoroughly enjoyed my cruise in South America. The food was excellent and there were an abundance of choices on the dining menus. The service was excellent and I ate all meals in the dining room, except two times. The ship had various special nights in the buffet and there were nice with a great quality selection of seafood. I especially liked the caviar breakfast. The enrichment ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Some of the sparkle has gone!!

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

User Avatar
John117
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise very late due to domestic circumstances and got a good deal as a consequence. The down side however was the available business class flights were limited. Our agent booked our outbound flight to Lima via Miami with a 2 hour 5 mins connection time and we thought this would be OK. Then we discovered that we would have to go through US immigration and possibly even collect our ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Absolutely Outstanding

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
esanesel
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just got home after an incredible 10 days in the Caribbean. We really enjoy the port intensive experience, with 7 of the 10 days in port. The downside is that the sea days are perfect also and we would have savored more time enjoying those wonderful sea days. The service and crew were incredible. The hostesses in all the venues, the waitstaff without exception and the bar servers were so ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Find a Seven Seas Mariner Cruise from $3,399

