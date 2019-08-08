Review for Viking Tir to Europe - River Cruise

This was our second cruise with Viking. The first, in 2019, was from Prague to Paris (from east to west) so it made sense that this one would be from north to south. We also wanted to replicate our experience on the first cruise; great staff, great food, and great logistics. We were not disappointed! Of all the elements that we could comment on the quality of the staff is the one that stands ...