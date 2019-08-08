"Our ship’s captain chose, on several occasions, to drop off passengers for their appointed excursions and then raced ahead in order to avoid river congestion and to travel over low points easier.We’ve done both river and ocean with Viking and will continue to do so…the excursions are always well planned, informative and interesting...."Read More
We chose this cruise because of our friends’ experience with Viking.
Viking exceeded all expectations in care, planning, accommodations, and value.
Our favorite memory of our trip was the personal interaction with the fabulous Viking staff . Everyone was so helpful and accommodating. They made everything less stressful which meant a great deal to my wife and me.
The ...
This was our second cruise with Viking. The first, in 2019, was from Prague to Paris (from east to west) so it made sense that this one would be from north to south. We also wanted to replicate our experience on the first cruise; great staff, great food, and great logistics. We were not disappointed!
Of all the elements that we could comment on the quality of the staff is the one that stands ...
My wife had some trepidation about the length and itinerary of the Grand European. It was without a doubt the best vacation I ever had. My wife feels the same way. Everything was ABSOLUTELY perfect. All excursions were curated perfectly. The staff, from housekeeping to the senior members, was outstanding. The food on the ship was amazing. The staff was extremely attentive, while not being ...
This was our first Viking cruise & have already booked another one. The staff was very friendly, professional, and extremely helpful. Any question, need, big or small was handled. They spoiled us! Excursions were all great enhancements to the trip and were well organized. The tour manager was like the "energizer bunny"; he was everywhere. Most of the guides were very personable and ...
This was my second Viking Trip and it did not disappoint! Loved cruising the canals, wandering among historic windmills, beholding breathtaking tulips and indulging in Belgium chocolates. A great trip for first time visitors to Europe. The Netherlands was a safe, clean and friendly country. I enjoyed the people and was amazed at how fluent English was spoken. Viking set up great tours and guides ...
This was our first river cruise, but we have already booked another for next year. We had a fabulous experience on the Tulips and Windmills cruise, in spite of some chilly/rainy weather the first few days. The crew was completely attentive and all of the logistics from greeting at the airport to transfer to the ship and check in was perfect. The quality of the excursions was excellent and the ...
We recently completed our third Viking River cruise. The Tulips and Windmills cruise visited bot The Netherlands and Belgium, concluding with an opening day visit to the world famous Keukenhof Gardems outside Amsterdam.
Our cruise was the first of the season on this itinerary and the first for the new crew. It was fascinating to watch the leadership exhibited by the Captain and his department ...
This was the second Grand European cruise that we have taken. The only reason I’m giving it a 4, as opposed to a 5 had little to do with anything other than low river levels. Our ship’s captain chose, on several occasions, to drop off passengers for their appointed excursions and then raced ahead in order to avoid river congestion and to travel over low points easier. As a result, transportation ...
Sharing our Viking Grand European River Cruise experience, one that we will never repeat. Must say Viking does an excellent job marketing itself, however way under delivers. Buyer beware – don’t even think of sailing with Viking if you are younger than 70 (note to readers – I am a very active 59 year old).
We booked our 2 week bucket list river cruise close to 2 years ago, and at that time, ...
We selected the 14-day Grand European Tour river cruise more than 12-months prior to embarkation. We splurged on the Explorer Suite as a treat to ourselves. On a prior Viking cruise we had a Veranda Suite, and enjoyed it. Needless to say we anticipated this 2019 cruise with the greatest of expectations.
Our original itinerary was for the Viking Vali ship. A week or so prior to the cruise ...