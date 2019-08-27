  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ullur Cruise Reviews

9 reviews
Parliament Building at night, taken from the ship on the Danube; Budapest
Supposedly handicapped person, when nobody was around (except the photographer).
When the Program Director spends three full days of the cruise fawning over a supposedly handicapped person (later proven not), the rest of the passengers suffer.
If you don't care about your job, and want to show the passengers in the Explorer Suite, this is the way.
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Bubble if safety surrounded us!!!!
We found out from tour guides that they also were tested and that Viking provided vaccines to them and their families so the bubble was extensive to keep us safe.We arrived at the Intercontinental for checkin, it was efficient and fast, so long as you could show that that damn C19 test was taken 72 hours PRIOR TO YOUR ARRIVAL!!
GSOC avatar

GSOC

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-9 of 9 Viking Ullur Cruise Reviews

My first Viking River Cruise, but also my last

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
dryadman
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me just get this out of the way: The Viking customer service reps on the phone are the WORST that I've ever dealt with. If it wasn't for their actual "front line" workers on the cruise itself, I would have given Viking 0 stars if I could. The CSR on the phone either didn't know their own policies, or they were actually just trying to say anything to get our money. We were traveling with an
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate you sharing your comments here, dryadman, and regret that aspects of your booking and customer service experience did not meet expectation. We have also noted your feedback...

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Bubble if safety surrounded us!!!!

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
GSOC
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Once in the Viking bubble we felt loved, cared for, and safe during these trying times of Covid. The 2-3 days prior to travel were where we felt the stress and anxiety of covid testing. Finding a PCR test in the US with a turn around time less than 72 hours was the concern. As Budapest required a test to be taken 72 hours PRIOR TO ARRIVAL into Hungary, yet no where could we find a testing
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

My first Viking cruise, but will not be my last!

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
fisherba
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I had never been to the Balkans and wished to see it there. I also had a wish to visit Prague as I had heard that it was a beautiful city. The ship was very well appointed and furnished. The service was the best I had ever encountered on a cruise ship. Every crew member exhibited the desire to please me and make my cruise excellent. They were very attentive and helpful. The tours included in
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Budapest to Bucharest

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
halvorjm
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had heard stories about the beauty of Budapest so we were anxious to travel there. This was our 3rd Viking Cruise; all have been wonderful. Our original sail date had been the previous year, but something called Covid forced a delay. As it turned out, we did sail in September but with only 38 passengers (typically meant for 190). We were tested daily and obeyed mask mandate while on board;
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Disaster on the Danube

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
Bedouin1803
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

BACKGROUND: We have traveled on Viking River Cruises three times in total. The first trip was in 2014 (Romantic Danube, Veranda). The second was the Elegant Elbe in 2017 (Veranda Suite). This cruise we chose the Explorer Suite with both pre-and-both excursions. Notes on cruise of the Viking Ullur, 1-8 Sept 2021. Arrived 28 Aug 2021. Paperwork sent by Viking, regarding COVID vague and
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Never Again

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
RAverwater
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

When my wife's mother died 5 days before our river cruise, Viking told me the "Risk Free Guarantee" they gave me at booking no longer applied after they canceled our June trip—now we would simply lose all we paid. Rather than lose everything, I decided to go without my wife. Then Viking called the night before I left to say I owed $6,971 more for a single supplement—despite having already
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Allow us to offer sincere sympathies for your families' loss, RAverwater. We regret to learn of your disappointment with aspects of your booking and cruise experience and invite you to email...

Sail Date: August 2021

Best Cruise Ever

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - All

User Avatar
Leonorandgloria
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because I have been to 48 countries and several US states but dreamed about visiting Eastern Europe. My experience with Viking was great. The service is outstanding.. Sonya; the program director makes sure, the guests feel at home. she makes sure all your needs are met. She's always willing to help and answer any questions about shore excursions, or any other issue. She tries
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

First Viking, not the last.

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kjdesan
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Viking as it is known to be among the best lines to river cruise and they were having a promotion when we planned to go in 2020. Of course it was postponed because of covid so we took our trip in 2021. The ship was less than 1/2 capacity and we were treated like royalty. An abundance of everything, opportunity, assistance, food, space, quiet time even. We appreciated the fact that the
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Viking Ullur Huge Disappointment

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
queenpearl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Let me say that my husband and I were very much looking forward to our Danube Waltz cruise. The 4 days we spent independently in Prague and the 4 days we spent post cruise in Budapest were wonderful. Great hotels, wonderful restaurants and outstanding excursions. However, the river cruise, on the Viking Ullur, was underwhelming at best. The food was mediocre. Nothing was ever hot and the
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for your candid review, queenpearl. While we’re delighted your exploration of Budapest and Prague were enjoyable, it is disappointing to learn your onboard dining experience and...

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

