As so many others have stated, Viking does almost everything well. The boat is immaculate, staff is professional/friendly/ and all seem to really care about your trip. Our crew was amazing- especially Stephen Guy our Cruise Director. Steward was there when needed with everything required. (We did have to request a top sheet on first day). Even the Covid testing (gross spitting in tube every ...
We wanted to be in Europe around the Advent season. Since Omicron was such an issue in Europe at that time, Viking made adjustments to the itinerary. We spent extra time in Budapest since we were not able to dock in Austria. The excursions were very enjoyable. It is not Viking’s fault that some countries were closed. They did their best to find alternatives for the passengers.
The crew were ...
We chose this tour specifically to visit Vienna and the Christmas Markets. Neither of which were to be. Yes, we understand that Austria closed their borders and certain German states canceled their Christmas markets but Viking was unwilling to allow us to cancel our tour and instead referred us to the travel protection insurance company which of course denied our request as we did not have an ...
We took the Grand Tour in late November to early December, from Amsterdam to Budapest. As with a reviewer who took the return cruise on the Vali right after our trip, there were some inconveniences due to COVID policies in Europe. Many Christmas markets were closed, but not all. And Austria was in lockdown, hence no visit to Vienna. Viking tried to detour to/add Bratislava, but it too shut ...
From the moment my wife and I booked with Viking, it was a worry-free experience. Phone assistance was excellent. The booker who assisted us was patient and informative. She found us the best price and accommodation on the Grand European Tour Aboard the Vali, Deck 3, room with veranda.
We were met at the Budapest airport, all baggage handled by the Viking staff. Even with the many ...
We were fortunate that we were one step ahead of the Christmas Market closures. The weather was comfortable on the way from Budapest, but, was getting colder as we ventured north toward Amsterdam. The Viking Crew was very attentive to our every need. Steven the Cruise Director entertained us each evening along with Thomas, the Hotel Director. Csaba the piano player, played every song that the ...
We had never been on a river cruise and were hesitant but ended up loving it. It was more intimate and personalized than an ocean cruise. The crew was wonderful, got to know everyone by first name and came to know everything we liked. All the food was delicious and plentiful. The ports and excursions were all interesting & very informative, well organized & fun. The cabins were spotless and ...
My husband and I chose the Grand European Tour after I cruised the Romantic Danube with my mother and sister in 2018. We were on one of the first ships to sail in 2021, after months of COVID shutdowns, and the Viking family did everything possible to make us feel safe and cared for despite continued COVID concerns. The food and wine selections were fabulous, as usual. The cabin is very well ...
This sailing was one of Viking's first after Covid restrictions were being lifted. The accommodations on board, including a well-appointed room, and excellent dining and meal preparation were terrific. But most importantly, the crew, without exception, were wonderful. They were always helpful, without being intrusive. They were upbeat and focused on making our voyage the best it could be. Our ...
I love this cruse!!!! The staff was amazing. I cannot say enough about the staff, the cruise director, and especially the bar tenders, Christian, and Voli were the best. Both are excellent bar tenders, and they were not afraid to try new drink concoctions with the available liquor on board. The cleaning staff was amazing, and I didn't have to ask for one thing extra, as it was always ready and ...