Viking Vali Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
10 reviews
Low bridges on Rhein/Mein canal,
Benefits of cruising in April- Tulips and other flowers beautiful
Upper deck closed off for 5 days during Rhein Mein canal.
The Viking Vali at port in Wurzburg, Germany.
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
10 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Featured Review
Exceptional Experience
"From the beginning to the end of our trip, the Viking staff were courteous, enthusiastic and most helpful.I should also note that Viking was sensitive to Covid matters, requiring daily tests of all passengers and having all staff masked...."Read More
JHMoseman avatar

JHMoseman

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

1-10 of 10 Viking Vali Cruise Reviews

Would have been solid 5 star, but 5 days with NO ACCESS to top deck/walking track was issue for me.

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - All

User Avatar
gmcduck
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As so many others have stated, Viking does almost everything well. The boat is immaculate, staff is professional/friendly/ and all seem to really care about your trip. Our crew was amazing- especially Stephen Guy our Cruise Director. Steward was there when needed with everything required. (We did have to request a top sheet on first day). Even the Covid testing (gross spitting in tube every ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

We loved it

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Msmorning
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to be in Europe around the Advent season. Since Omicron was such an issue in Europe at that time, Viking made adjustments to the itinerary. We spent extra time in Budapest since we were not able to dock in Austria. The excursions were very enjoyable. It is not Viking’s fault that some countries were closed. They did their best to find alternatives for the passengers. The crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Not what we expect from Viking

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - All

User Avatar
Thebestpapa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this tour specifically to visit Vienna and the Christmas Markets. Neither of which were to be. Yes, we understand that Austria closed their borders and certain German states canceled their Christmas markets but Viking was unwilling to allow us to cancel our tour and instead referred us to the travel protection insurance company which of course denied our request as we did not have an ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Your detailed feedback is appreciated, Thebestpapa, and will be shared with our internal teams for review. While itinerary deviations are sometimes necessary, we regret that efforts to...

Sail Date: December 2021

Well Done Under Difficult Conditions

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BBAICAD
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We took the Grand Tour in late November to early December, from Amsterdam to Budapest. As with a reviewer who took the return cruise on the Vali right after our trip, there were some inconveniences due to COVID policies in Europe. Many Christmas markets were closed, but not all. And Austria was in lockdown, hence no visit to Vienna. Viking tried to detour to/add Bratislava, but it too shut ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Our first cruise

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SoonerSam
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

From the moment my wife and I booked with Viking, it was a worry-free experience. Phone assistance was excellent. The booker who assisted us was patient and informative. She found us the best price and accommodation on the Grand European Tour Aboard the Vali, Deck 3, room with veranda. We were met at the Budapest airport, all baggage handled by the Viking staff. Even with the many ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Ahead of closures

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Briguy54
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were fortunate that we were one step ahead of the Christmas Market closures. The weather was comfortable on the way from Budapest, but, was getting colder as we ventured north toward Amsterdam. The Viking Crew was very attentive to our every need. Steven the Cruise Director entertained us each evening along with Thomas, the Hotel Director. Csaba the piano player, played every song that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Grand European Tour

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
donna831
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been on a river cruise and were hesitant but ended up loving it. It was more intimate and personalized than an ocean cruise. The crew was wonderful, got to know everyone by first name and came to know everything we liked. All the food was delicious and plentiful. The ports and excursions were all interesting & very informative, well organized & fun. The cabins were spotless and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Exceptional Service and Hospitality

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Adventureseekers7
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I chose the Grand European Tour after I cruised the Romantic Danube with my mother and sister in 2018. We were on one of the first ships to sail in 2021, after months of COVID shutdowns, and the Viking family did everything possible to make us feel safe and cared for despite continued COVID concerns. The food and wine selections were fabulous, as usual. The cabin is very well ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Exceptional Experience

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JHMoseman
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This sailing was one of Viking's first after Covid restrictions were being lifted. The accommodations on board, including a well-appointed room, and excellent dining and meal preparation were terrific. But most importantly, the crew, without exception, were wonderful. They were always helpful, without being intrusive. They were upbeat and focused on making our voyage the best it could be. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Had the most amazing time

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JNRLMOM
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I love this cruse!!!! The staff was amazing. I cannot say enough about the staff, the cruise director, and especially the bar tenders, Christian, and Voli were the best. Both are excellent bar tenders, and they were not afraid to try new drink concoctions with the available liquor on board. The cleaning staff was amazing, and I didn't have to ask for one thing extra, as it was always ready and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

