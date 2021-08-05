Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

We had never been on a river cruise and were hesitant but ended up loving it. It was more intimate and personalized than an ocean cruise. The crew was wonderful, got to know everyone by first name and came to know everything we liked. All the food was delicious and plentiful. The ports and excursions were all interesting & very informative, well organized & fun. The cabins were spotless and ...