"The spinning bikes I used in the spin class knocked spots off Virgin Active equipment.Virgin Sailing is, casual, top class and totally different to the old fashioned formal cruises I expected - this is the modern healthy option...."Read More
Gerrycruises
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 482 Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady Cruise Reviews
I am just amazed. Wow!!! The service was incredible, the boat amenities and entertainment was so thoughtful! Where did you find this crew?! My favorite part was dinner and breakfast. Angel and Stephon served us every morning in Razzel Dazzel and we are like family now! Angel is truly an Angel her upbeat spirit really got me excited to start the day. Stephon had the best advice and he was such a ...
If you like traditional cruising, this is not for you. Virgin Voyages is like being at a luxury resort being pampered by amazing crew and eating at 5 star restaurants, only it’s a floating resort! The ship is pristine, luxuriously appointed, and the crew are awesome because their employer treats them so fabulously (their words, not ours). No stuffy formal dinners with strangers, no annoying ...
This was a perfect cruise for adults only. The entertainment was edgy and fun. The Service and food was 5 star. You could not find a more happy helpful staff than those on the Scarlet Lady. Disney was the standard for customer service, not any more. We NEVER sign up for another cruise while on the cruise, we did this time. That is how much we loved the food and service. I would highly ...
Incredible food offerings - I loved being able to book restaurants and try different things each night. Food was better than some of the top restaurants I’ve been to in London
Drinks were really well priced!! Had lovely cocktails and I would recommend the Frose all day
So many spaces to sit by the pool or in the sun - not limited at all. Basketball court was a plus on the top deck - so ...
Normally I like to hog the diamonds in the rough to myself, but in this case, I want Virgin Voyages to flourish so they do not go under. I simply MUST get on this cruise again.
If this helps you all, some background on my husband and I:
In our 30s
No kids and staying child free
Prioritize food, going to the beach, and cool ships
Don't care about alcohol
Use cruises to eat and ...
This was a relatives and friends privilege cruise. It happened to be my very first cruise. For.me this trip is one of the best trip i had. All the cruise are very helpful. They all give the sailors priorities to meet their needs. Being in this cruise made me feel at home. My favorite place is the Casino, the crew in this stations are all friendly and knowledgeable. It feels like I've known them ...
I have sailed on many brands "not to name names" however Sir Richard Branson has done and amazing job with Virgin Voyage! The ship is state of the art beautiful, and the staff truly makes you feel genuinely loved and welcomed! A real chill vibe that made you feel like you were one with the ship! The best staff, true professionals that you wished the voyage would never end! The food is outstanding, ...
Embarkation was easy and quick, no line up. Registration is very quick and easy. The bracelet that they provide to pay, enter room is very handy and amazingly water proof. The apps that they have was very helpful and.
Cabin is roomy and clean. Usb charger everywhere.
Service is magnificent. From clean up room, food servers and everything else in between was always very helpful. All crew ...
We chose this cruise as a quick little four day getaway. We chose Virgin Voyages because the adults only concept was appealing. As much as we love our kids, we don’t always enjoy other people’s kids. Virgin Voyages did not disappoint. The food and service was amazing. We stayed in one of the Rockstar Quarters suits. I have never had this nice of a room on a cruise ship ever. It was so ...
Virgin Voyages is so different from every other cruise I’ve been on. I have kids, love kids but being adults only brings a totally new vibe. The food on this cruise was 10/10 where I would rate most cruise food 3/10. The service is stellar. Razzle Dazzle was our favorite restaurant. Barbara in Razzle Dazzle was our favorite server! Pink Agave made me totally rethink the “Mexican” food I’ve ...