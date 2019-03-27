"It will be good if someone from Costa reads this to check not only this bad review, even all other bad reviews (80% of them are bad) and do something about it.But everything good on boat is destroyed with very bad organization.
. . ...."Read More
If you ever come to this cruise, only what you will do you will be nervous because of waiting and looking at the crew how they are not organized.
Breakfast - waiting 40 min for food
. . .
Launch - waiting 45 min for food
. . .
Crew trying to scan your cards 10 times without success. They don’t know what to do…
. . .
Casino is good.
. . .
Elevators good ...
This was my first cruise setting sail from a port within Mainland China. It is understandable that a large number of the passengers came from within Mainland China. My immediate impression on embarkation after passing through passport control is that Costa's staff starting from the point where our passports were collected, vessel's officers along the gangway up to the point where our photos were ...
bad food, long queueterrible service, bad singer, snobish crews, we had been treated like cattle or a customer service staff said to me " she don't like me" without doing service, at port boarding took 5 hours for off board procedure delay. New guests from Tokyo waited 2hours at port standing without chair, toilet. Slow start of evacuation drill. Guests were waited one hour or more in long ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and the chaos of embarkation should of forewarned us of what was to come.
We pre booked an all inclusive drinks package and this was printed on our cabin card which was already in our cabin. Unfortunately every time we ordered a drink the package did not work so after 2 days and several trips to guest services the card was replaced. I was told "you ...
I first chose this cruise for the ports it was stopping at, what a mistake, the embarkation at Singapore should have told me what was to come ... how can it take 4 hours to board a ship ! .. the room was good, a good size with a shower room and bath room ? .. that’s the end of good I’m afraid. From the 3 film loop the tv was set on, a girl can only have so much of x men (7 times) to the 2 pea size ...
This cruise offered an amazing itinerary staying in Singapore before sailing to Thailand Vietnam Hong Kong China Taiwan and ending with a stay in Tokyo but it was terrible... the lack of organisation and entertainment... even the TV showed just 3 films which repeated on a loop over the 19 nights. The room was the best thing about trip and was kept clean unlike the rest of the ship. General areas ...
If you want the Ryanair of sailing - Go with Costa Cruises. We had hoped for a trip of a lifetime but experienced the opposite. Even before we left the UK we were provided wrong information by Costa Cruises & Iglu Cruises regarding the requirement to have a full Chinese visa to visit Shenzhen. Arriving to board the ship in Singapore, we had to wait for over three hours in hot conditions with no ...
I agree with nearly all the comments made in the reviews regarding the 1st leg. We felt like 2nd class citizens.
Most staff were under trained but about half were smiling and friendly. Only watchable TV in English was News and documentaries on China's CGTN network. Entertainment was quite poor with the best act being a comedy magician on the night before disembarkation.
No milk or fridge in ...
This was our 50th wedding anniversary and wanted to see Dubrovnik, the excursion was 49eu pp and was advertised for 4 hrs duration was only 3 hrs and at night only saw the main street in the old town. Excursions were expensive one was 145eupp for 10hrs, and was just walking everywhere. Did have a nice lunch though.
On arrival we were welcomed into a huge shed with 4/5000people all arriving at ...
Cabin was still brand new and vey nice, only down side no fridge. Food was not up to standard and buffet food very poorly presented. Company policy dictates that water is not to be provided with lunch or dinner, passengers MUST purchase bottled water. Skim milk was not available at all. A large number of passengers very rude pushing and shoving, taking more food than they could possibly eat ...