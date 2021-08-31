  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Ocean Viking Jupiter Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
276 reviews
Docked in Isafjordur in a fjord, with high cliffs out the window. Water was like glass. Said "WOW!" when I pulled the drapes and looked out (starboard side).
Punto Tomba-worth going to--get close to Penguins
Frigatebird on Galápagos Islands
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
276 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Challenges Bring out the Best in Viking
"We choose this cruise partially because it was a longer duration, 18, with about 5 sea days.We ended up with many more sea days then planned...."Read More
markcastle avatar

markcastle

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 276 Viking Ocean Viking Jupiter Cruise Reviews

Better ways to spend your time and money

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Moihereoui
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we wanted to see the natural beauty of Norway. While we saw some of it, the tours were mediocre at best, the cultural experiences and food were lacking and contrived, and most importantly, expectations were managed so poorly that it was a big problem any time you needed information. From Covid testing to basic information on luggage, transfers, ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We hear you, Moihereoui. While we appreciate you taking the time to recognize your cabin steward and waitstaff, and are pleased to hear that your cabin and onboard community were enjoyable...

Sail Date: April 2022

Late itinerary changes and bad weather marred enjoyment

Review for Viking Jupiter to Transatlantic

User Avatar
weegeedee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having travelled with Viking Ocean many times, they continue to be our preferred cruise line, having experienced good and bad elsewhere. This cruise was one where you just had to make the best of the situation. Viking were not in control of the ports that did not appear to want us, necessitating itinerary changes, nor totally in charge of the handling staff in port building, and definitely not in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cruise unfortunately cut short

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
Canadian MD
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We wanted to see more of South America. The cruise was originally supposed to start in Buenos Aires, but at the last minute Argentina did not allow the ship to dock there. The cruise instead started and ended in Valparaiso, Chile. We considered cancelling, but then decided to go. We were further put off by the puzzling over-the-top COVID restrictions of the Chilean authorities.Many passengers were ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Challenges Bring out the Best in Viking

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
markcastle
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise partially because it was a longer duration, 18, with about 5 sea days. We knew there could be potential challenges do to COVID but had confidence in ourselves and Viking to make the best of it. We (passengers and Viking) were thrown several last-minute changes by the Argentine and Uruguayan government. I was very impressed in Viking responded very quickly and professionally ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

COVID Times on Viking Jupiter

Review for Viking Jupiter to South America

User Avatar
LicktySplit
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Everything about Viking is outstanding! Unfortunately, some people are not careful or just unlucky. Upon boarding in Valparaiso, some folks tested positive for COVID. Although they were restricted to their cabins until they could be transferred to a sanitary facility ashore, we were among a few to be considered in close contact with one or more of them preventing us from taking our shore ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Fantastic in every way

Review for Viking Jupiter to Mediterranean

User Avatar
sidski
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We did the 15 day cruise from Venus to Rome and it was absolutely fantastic. We are an older couple in our 70's and liked the small ship size. The customer service was excellent. The food was superb and the staff was super friendly. We ate mostly at the buffet and the food was always fresh. We did pig out at the sushi bar as it was the best we have ever had. We will definitely cruise with them ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Great first Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Jupiter

Review for Viking Jupiter to Mediterranean

User Avatar
formernuke
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I recently completed our first Viking Ocean cruise onboard Jupiter for the Mediterranean Odyssey Itinerary. This was my first ocean cruise after having previously completed (and loving) 2 Viking River cruises. We choose Viking primarily for the destination-focused experience and this cruise did not disappoint. We had no significant pre-cruise issues. We navigated the COVID-related ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Wonderful ship and crew

Review for Viking Jupiter to Spain

User Avatar
dnlp925
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Even with the covid restrictions and protocols this was a great cruise. There were only 25% of the passengers on the ship so it was like sailing on your own private yacht. Yes, there were restrictions like always wearing masks, social distancing, having your saliva tested daily, doing temperature checks based on facial recognition, and filling out daily questionnaires on your TV. Once we got ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Too Much COVID Concerns to Enjoy the Cruise

Review for Viking Jupiter to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
BMWrdr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because it had an inviting itinerary, with enough new ports to allow for self touring. Started in Reykjavik Iceland. The moment we checked in there was an intensity about COVID. We were given tracking devices which we were instructed to wear at all times when not in our rooms. They went out of their way to avoid calling them tracking devices. Once on board we were informed that ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Iceland's Natural Beauty

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
covergirl1300
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Iceland has always been on my bucket list and although our cruise missed the last 2 ports due to rough seas and high winds, I give this trip a 5 star review. Viking always goes beyond the expected in service and amenities. We had to stay within the Viking Bubble on this trip, and I understood that when I booked the trip. We will definitely go back to Iceland to do a little more exploring ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Find a Viking Jupiter Cruise from $2,999

Other Viking Ocean Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Sky Cruise Reviews
Viking Sky Cruise Reviews
Viking Neptune Cruise Reviews
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruise Reviews
Viking Sea Cruise Reviews
Viking Star Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.