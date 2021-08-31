We chose this cruise because we wanted to see the natural beauty of Norway. While we saw some of it, the tours were mediocre at best, the cultural experiences and food were lacking and contrived, and most importantly, expectations were managed so poorly that it was a big problem any time you needed information. From Covid testing to basic information on luggage, transfers, ...
Having travelled with Viking Ocean many times, they continue to be our preferred cruise line, having experienced good and bad elsewhere. This cruise was one where you just had to make the best of the situation. Viking were not in control of the ports that did not appear to want us, necessitating itinerary changes, nor totally in charge of the handling staff in port building, and definitely not in ...
We wanted to see more of South America. The cruise was originally supposed to start in Buenos Aires, but at the last minute Argentina did not allow the ship to dock there. The cruise instead started and ended in Valparaiso, Chile. We considered cancelling, but then decided to go. We were further put off by the puzzling over-the-top COVID restrictions of the Chilean authorities.Many passengers were ...
We choose this cruise partially because it was a longer duration, 18, with about 5 sea days. We knew there could be potential challenges do to COVID but had confidence in ourselves and Viking to make the best of it. We (passengers and Viking) were thrown several last-minute changes by the Argentine and Uruguayan government. I was very impressed in Viking responded very quickly and professionally ...
Everything about Viking is outstanding! Unfortunately, some people are not careful or just unlucky. Upon boarding in Valparaiso, some folks tested positive for COVID. Although they were restricted to their cabins until they could be transferred to a sanitary facility ashore, we were among a few to be considered in close contact with one or more of them preventing us from taking our shore ...
We did the 15 day cruise from Venus to Rome and it was absolutely fantastic. We are an older couple in our 70's and liked the small ship size. The customer service was excellent. The food was superb and the staff was super friendly. We ate mostly at the buffet and the food was always fresh. We did pig out at the sushi bar as it was the best we have ever had.
We will definitely cruise with them ...
My wife and I recently completed our first Viking Ocean cruise onboard Jupiter for the Mediterranean Odyssey Itinerary. This was my first ocean cruise after having previously completed (and loving) 2 Viking River cruises. We choose Viking primarily for the destination-focused experience and this cruise did not disappoint.
We had no significant pre-cruise issues. We navigated the COVID-related ...
Even with the covid restrictions and protocols this was a great cruise. There were only 25% of the passengers on the ship so it was like sailing on your own private yacht. Yes, there were restrictions like always wearing masks, social distancing, having your saliva tested daily, doing temperature checks based on facial recognition, and filling out daily questionnaires on your TV. Once we got ...
Chose this cruise because it had an inviting itinerary, with enough new ports to allow for self touring. Started in Reykjavik Iceland. The moment we checked in there was an intensity about COVID. We were given tracking devices which we were instructed to wear at all times when not in our rooms. They went out of their way to avoid calling them tracking devices. Once on board we were informed that ...
Iceland has always been on my bucket list and although our cruise missed the last 2 ports due to rough seas and high winds, I give this trip a 5 star review.
Viking always goes beyond the expected in service and amenities.
We had to stay within the Viking Bubble on this trip, and I understood that when I booked the trip.
We will definitely go back to Iceland to do a little more exploring ...