American Song Cruise Reviews

34 reviews
America ship in port at Fort Madison. The captain was so good to steer the ship on the Mississippi River.
American Song
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
34 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Lewis and Clark Adventure
"The service and food were fine, but our room near the elevator and the size of a closet had the worst bed that we've ever slept in.The room stewards and servers were young, shy 20 somethings and tried very hard...."Read More
Treasure Hunter avatar

Treasure Hunter

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 34 American Song Cruise Reviews

Fantastic Cruise Experience!

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Sheridan87
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We loved this cruise! The Pacific Northwest is a beautiful place to cruise with spectacular scenery and some very interesting history as well. American Cruise Lines did an excellent job of showing off this scenery as well as making the history come alive with the resident historian, Bill. The excursions were fun and informative as we got to see in person the places we were learning about as we ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Food so so on BOARD!! THIS IS NOT VIKING OR SEABOURN... WHERE WE GET WHAT WE PAID FOR!!!!

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

User Avatar
fisherman 123
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Wanted a history cruise of Mississippi.... Went on Viking Volga River Russia, Seabourn to Alaska both 4 to 5 STARS American Cruise lines a poor 5th Food and entertainment totally inadequate and poor Staff new and helpful and truing but with what they are given cannot' perform We booked last year and our cruise was cancel due to COVID ACL offered a 50% REFUND OR a credit for the same ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Don’t do it. Read till the end!

Review for American Song to North America River

User Avatar
ANNCIE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

October 19th, 2021 Who we are: All of us were fully vaccinated and followed all guidelines during the cruise. We are seasoned cruisers and have been on both river and ocean cruises in Europe, South America, Asia and Australia. Why we chose ACL: Like many other travelers we were ready to cruise but wanted to stay in the USA. Wanted to see Washington and Oregon and this sounded ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Mississippi River round trip

Review for American Song to North America River

User Avatar
Enjoy the ride
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have always wanted to go on an adventure on the Mississippi River. Maybe from reading the Mark Twain books or just to know what it was like. The best part of any voyage is to enjoy the journey. The America is a six deck fully equipped ship with a restaurant on deck one that will seat all the guests aboard, we had a great chef that would creat delicious meals. My stateroom was on the second deck ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Beautiful relaxing week on the Snake & Columbia rivers

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

User Avatar
leftcoasters
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had never been to this area before and worried that it might be too hot or smoky in the summer, but we had good breezes throughout, with minimal smoke and the entire ship is cooled perfectly. Our room was larger than most of the big cruise lines, and we enjoyed the smaller ship with about 130 passengers onboard. All were friendly and warm and we liked sitting with new people at any table and at ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

First cruise and I loved every second!

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

User Avatar
mybelle241
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We had a family of five: my 86 year old mother, my sister and her husband in their 50/60's, their teenage daughter, myself in my 50's. My mom took us on this cruise to get us to love cruising, and it worked! This cruise was really geared to age 40 and up, the teenager only went along because it was part of a much longer trip, and while she enjoyed some of the ports, it was not the best experience ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Mission Accomplished

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Balliett
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to see the river and escape our Las Vegas heat. Except for a couple of hot days in the east, mission accomplished. We learned there were terrible forest fires to our south, but we never saw the smoke. The Oregon scenery, seen from the Snake and Columbia Rivers, is spectacular. Passage through locks included. A river cruise is the way to do it, although ACL is still getting its act ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Poor Experience

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

User Avatar
caphalen
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The ship was relatively new and very nice with plenty of room in cabins and lounges. That is about all that I can say that was good The service was terrible, often so slow that you had to leave without your food to meet tour times etc. The menu mediocre at best, breakfast had no fruit, no yogurt, no pastries wonder bread and limited choices. Lunch and dinner was about the same. We did have 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Disaster

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Rmdemko73
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to do Louis and Clark being from st louis. Ship was understaffed, food bad, wait for food and drinks 40 to 90 minutes. 3 maids to clean all rooms. Staff kept jumping ship. Manager had no clue. Had owner suite. Nothing extra with it. No champagne no mini bar miss turn down 5 of12 days . Felt sorry for young untrained staff. They kept apologizing for their first time. Send email to Corp. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Big Disappointment, False Representation from the Cruise Line, and Numerous CDC Violations

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

User Avatar
The Osprey
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Good: Entire staff was wonderful and attentive. In particular Wait Staff Housekeeping, Excursion Director, was GREAT! The food was above average for cruise ships. Free flowing beverages with top shelf brands. Great assortment of wines. PPP and Covid Testing : If you look on their website and emails they sent they basically lied We were to be tested at Spokane ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

