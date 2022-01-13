"No fault of Regent but the Bermuda government should be ashamed of themselves and charging guest $40 for the privilege of a one day visit and charging even those who were not going ashore.Although I give an excellent rating, I must state that due to covid rules in Miami and our first port of call Bermuda, the embarkment was a disaster...."Read More
We just disembarked the Regent Splendor in Monte Carlo.yesterday. This was our first cruise in 2 years due to Covid. Needless to say we were very anxious about the pretesting, on cruise Covid testing and the ability of Regent to deliver a memorable experience after shutdowns, safely especially with the varying
Covid regulations in differing countries. We sailed from Trieste Italy and ...
Decided to take our grown children on there first cruise. Ages 30 and 25. My husband and I have sailed several times on the Explorer. We had given the kids a heads up they would be the youngest adults traveling. This experience was going to be about family time, and giving them a taste of Italy, Spain,France and Croatia. We are all vaccinated but still had to test prior to boarding. In ...
2 Years later than originally planned but so worth the wait.
I would have given my review 5 stars but we were on a 17 night back to back cruise and the first week was not quite as expected.
This was due to 2 large corporate American groups onboard - not what I was expecting on a Regent Cruise, and from what I can gather is not normal for Regent? It did not have the feel of a holiday cruise ...
When the Explorer started sailing we thought it was wonderful and enjoyed several sailings. After waiting 2 years we due to covid we sailing the new Splendor. A definite WOW. Surpassed the Explorer in all categories.The decor is elegant and relaxing too. The perfect ship to sail across the Atlantic.
Although I give an excellent rating, I must state that due to covid rules in Miami and our ...
On dream board after told best cruise brand and ship.Have been cruising since 1990 on numerous cruise lines but first time I have written to a cruise line over a number of major issues.My opinion is don't waste your hard earned money .Their response was as i prophesied a series of excuses.My main complaints were about the lack of more than one vegetarian options in many of the restaurants and ...
We have cruised with Regent many times and having been on their Southampton to Barcelona trip in September 2021 (the second cruise after restart) we had such a lovely time we immediately booked to join our friend on their 'Icons of the Caribbean' trip - 14 days from Miami to Miami. Lovely itinerary and we were so excited.
Then of course Omicron hit - fast spreading even to the fully vaccinated ...
Booked this cruise 2 years after our last Regent Cruise, which ended in February of 2020 in San Francisco. And, yes, we all know what happened then. I was so happy at the time that the cruise was so far out in 2022, that surely COVID would be done by then. Well, of course, just as we were trying to figure out what to do, Omicron hit and hard. The CDC issued a warning not to cruise, and we ...
A HUGE thanks to Regent and especially the crew of the RSSC Splendor - some of whom hadn’t been off the ship since July-21 - for a lovely return to cruising. Our last cruise was in Jan/Feb-20 on the RSSC Explorer. This one had been booked for Jan-21.
Despite the backdrop of the latest manifestation of Covid - Omicron - from start to finish we felt safer on Splendor than back food shopping in ...
The cruise business has been hit hard in the era of Covid. The fleet has been moth-balled and the staff reassigned or employed elsewhere for many months.
I am scratching my head and trying to figure out how after this long hiatus, that the staff of Seven Seas Splendor was able to deliver a truly flawless experience.
The ship was impeccable. The staff was remarkable. Every employee ...
Dear cruisers,
Before I start with my review I would like to point out that the comments, observations and feelings in this review are personal and belong to this specific Caribbean cruise that started on January 13th and ending on the 24th on board the Regent SS Splendor.
This was a cruise that should've happened more than 1 1/2 years ago but because of the pandemic was canceled and ...