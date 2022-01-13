  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Regent Seven Seas Splendor Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
15 reviews
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
15 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
The Splendor was Splendid
"No fault of Regent but the Bermuda government should be ashamed of themselves and charging guest $40 for the privilege of a one day visit and charging even those who were not going ashore.Although I give an excellent rating, I must state that due to covid rules in Miami and our first port of call Bermuda, the embarkment was a disaster...."Read More
zak477 avatar

zak477

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Perfect cruise on the Splendor

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
SherriKa
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just disembarked the Regent Splendor in Monte Carlo.yesterday. This was our first cruise in 2 years due to Covid. Needless to say we were very anxious about the pretesting, on cruise Covid testing and the ability of Regent to deliver a memorable experience after shutdowns, safely especially with the varying Covid regulations in differing countries. We sailed from Trieste Italy and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Seven Seas Suite

Great family time and no detail is over looked

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Loverofcruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Decided to take our grown children on there first cruise. Ages 30 and 25. My husband and I have sailed several times on the Explorer. We had given the kids a heads up they would be the youngest adults traveling. This experience was going to be about family time, and giving them a taste of Italy, Spain,France and Croatia. We are all vaccinated but still had to test prior to boarding. In ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Traveled with children

Stunning ship

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Captainswife1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

2 Years later than originally planned but so worth the wait. I would have given my review 5 stars but we were on a 17 night back to back cruise and the first week was not quite as expected. This was due to 2 large corporate American groups onboard - not what I was expecting on a Regent Cruise, and from what I can gather is not normal for Regent? It did not have the feel of a holiday cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

The Splendor was Splendid

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Transatlantic

User Avatar
zak477
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

When the Explorer started sailing we thought it was wonderful and enjoyed several sailings. After waiting 2 years we due to covid we sailing the new Splendor. A definite WOW. Surpassed the Explorer in all categories.The decor is elegant and relaxing too. The perfect ship to sail across the Atlantic. Although I give an excellent rating, I must state that due to covid rules in Miami and our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Overpriced and underdelivered

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
trustcreator
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

On dream board after told best cruise brand and ship.Have been cruising since 1990 on numerous cruise lines but first time I have written to a cruise line over a number of major issues.My opinion is don't waste your hard earned money .Their response was as i prophesied a series of excuses.My main complaints were about the lack of more than one vegetarian options in many of the restaurants and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Regent restores the sunshine to our lives

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Crosspost
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have cruised with Regent many times and having been on their Southampton to Barcelona trip in September 2021 (the second cruise after restart) we had such a lovely time we immediately booked to join our friend on their 'Icons of the Caribbean' trip - 14 days from Miami to Miami. Lovely itinerary and we were so excited. Then of course Omicron hit - fast spreading even to the fully vaccinated ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Safe Sailing in the time of COVID -- Great trip

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
MerryCruiser39
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise 2 years after our last Regent Cruise, which ended in February of 2020 in San Francisco. And, yes, we all know what happened then. I was so happy at the time that the cruise was so far out in 2022, that surely COVID would be done by then. Well, of course, just as we were trying to figure out what to do, Omicron hit and hard. The CDC issued a warning not to cruise, and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Return to the Caribbean

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
SuffolkTraveller
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A HUGE thanks to Regent and especially the crew of the RSSC Splendor - some of whom hadn’t been off the ship since July-21 - for a lovely return to cruising. Our last cruise was in Jan/Feb-20 on the RSSC Explorer. This one had been booked for Jan-21. Despite the backdrop of the latest manifestation of Covid - Omicron - from start to finish we felt safer on Splendor than back food shopping in ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

An amazing experience

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ilmmct
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise business has been hit hard in the era of Covid. The fleet has been moth-balled and the staff reassigned or employed elsewhere for many months. I am scratching my head and trying to figure out how after this long hiatus, that the staff of Seven Seas Splendor was able to deliver a truly flawless experience. The ship was impeccable. The staff was remarkable. Every employee ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Canadians First Cruise After Pandemic Hiatus

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Canadianvoyager
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Dear cruisers, Before I start with my review I would like to point out that the comments, observations and feelings in this review are personal and belong to this specific Caribbean cruise that started on January 13th and ending on the 24th on board the Regent SS Splendor. This was a cruise that should've happened more than 1 1/2 years ago but because of the pandemic was canceled and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

