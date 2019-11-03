  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
P&O Aurora Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
274 reviews
8 Awards
Andersons Lounge on Deck 7
Ice sculptures in Alta
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
274 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
A good cruise haunted by Covid
"We felt that, with no formal testing regime, passengers with Covid could be all over the ship and this posed a dilemma to some who had tested themselves and had to decide whether to report a positive test - or not.Daily announcements went out requesting passengers to contact Reception and it became apparent that these usually led to testing and isolation - positive or not...."Read More
AdeAfloat avatar

AdeAfloat

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 274 P&O Aurora Cruise Reviews

Disappointing Mediterranean Cruise on the P&O Aurora

Review for Aurora to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Gazzab6
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were really looking forward to our cruise because it had been four years since our last cruise but due to a family bereavement and Covid, this was our first since then. The staff were amazing especially the waiters and buffet crew although some passengers thought there was nothing wrong in asking a bar waiter to walk a few hundred yards to get them a coffee from the buffet. Some people ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

A good cruise haunted by Covid

Review for Aurora to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Getting away after the pandemic was a priority and for us and Aurora promised a nice no-fly month away to the Caribbean. With 'some reassuring changes' apparently. A pretty standard itinerary calling at Funchal on the way out and Praia Da Vittoria in the Azores on the way home. Testing before boarding was straightforward and we were pleased to see the Peninsular Club lunch was on offer to get the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

P & O and Coronavirus

Review for Aurora to Europe - All

User Avatar
Sue St
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise as my first solo cruise although I have cruised with P&O many times before. I was particularly looking forward to the chance of seeing the aurora borealis as this cruise spends three days at the very northern tip of Norway so the chance of seeing the lights is quite good. We left Southampton after completing health check forms and having our temperature taken and all seemed ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom with Shower

P&O handing of Coronavirus escalation excellent.

Review for Aurora to Europe - All

User Avatar
WirralCrusier
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Picked this cruise as keen to see the Northern Lights. This is a 12-night cruise that spends 2 nights at the very top of Norway that offers an excellent chance to see Northern Lights. I was kind of expecting the cruise to be canceled but all seemed to be fine as we joined the ship at Southampton. We set sail and headed up through the North Sea. Sea was a bit rough but the Aurora copes well ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

First cruise. Exceeded expectations.

Review for Aurora to Europe - All

User Avatar
claibees
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I have decided to write this review to help first time cruisers like myself decide if cruising is for them. There were a lot of reviews, especially about Aurora that were negative and we had no idea what to expect. So from the beginning; we chose this cruise for our honeymoon for one reason only. To see the northern lights. It seemed like a great way to experience them. Booking was easy and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Shower

Cabin D205 deluxe balcony cabin appauling and not as described and expected

Review for Aurora to Transatlantic

User Avatar
LorraineandArthur
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Had an excellent long haul cruise in 2013 on P&O's Adonia so was happy to trust them with another long haul cruise. The Aurora is a beautiful ship, lovely and clean, happy friendly crew, great onboard entertainent and excellent food. If you get the right cabin I would highly recomend it but our deluxe balcony cabin was disgusting. The balcony wasn't fit for purpose or as described to me by ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Unmatched weather and full of interest

Review for Aurora to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Like most of the passenger's aboard, we were doing this cruise to get away form the winter weather. This turned out to be a very lucky choice! From beginning to end we had wall to wall sunshine and calm seas with only a couple of bumpy days leaving and returning to UK home waters. We did have a bit of rain in Tobago and Antigua but it was brief and of the 'liquid sunshine' variety. We've never ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom with Bath/Shower

A great ship!

Review for Aurora to Europe - All

User Avatar
AnnBla
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we thought the itinerary looked really interesting & we wanted to experience a smaller ship - we had only ever cruised on Britannia before.We were checked in promptly by friendly staff at Southampton & quickly found our balcony cabin on B deck. T The Horizon buffet was very well arranged & a very pleasant area to sit in, there always seemed enough seats for ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Winter sun

Review for Aurora to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Fleurie78
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have cruised with P&O on a number of occasions, and have particularly enjoyed those on the adults only ships. We liked Oriana and were disappointed when she was sold. So we waited for Aurora to be refurbished as an adults only ship and chose this 13 night cruise to Madeira and the Canary Islands to escape the fogs, rain and dark days of November. It proved to be a good choice! Embarkation ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini Suite with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Traveled with disabled person

Not quite what I was expecting

Review for Aurora to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
woodley
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the Itinerary. We have done 38 cruises with many different cruise lines but this was our first with P&O. From reading boards before hand I was lead to believe this was a slightly up market cruise, better than celebrity and Princess but more traditional like Cunard. Having been on many of these lines I thought I knew what to expect. Embarkation was good very smooth ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom with Shower

Other P&O Cruises Ship Cruise Reviews
Arcadia Cruise Reviews
Arcadia Cruise Reviews
Azura Cruise Reviews
Britannia Cruise Reviews
Iona Cruise Reviews
Ventura Cruise Reviews
