  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Azamara Pursuit Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
115 reviews
Here we are in Gibraltar UK.
Bingo. Won swag like a coveted Azamara sip cup and got an Azamara T-shirt j
Discoverers Monument, Belem, Lisbon
My wife looking at Monaco
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
115 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Expected better
"Also we found a mistake in the account when they charged us for the ultimate drinks package when we only opted for the premium one.We had an onboard spending allowance and although we booked a dining package within an hour of embarking, that spend didn’t appear on our account until the day before we were due to leave, even though we had a letter mid-cruise encouraging us to spend credit we knew we didn’t have...."Read More
rekcotS avatar

rekcotS

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 115 Azamara Pursuit Cruise Reviews

Expected better

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
rekcotS
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Although we had been to most of the destinations on the itinerary before, we chose this cruise to get a taste of what was described as a 6 star experience, and whilst we enjoyed the overall cruise there were some aspects that were definitely not 6 star, starting with the embarkation process which could only be described as diabolical. Arriving at the terminal at midday, we were told to go away and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Azamara was everything we hoped it would be!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - All

User Avatar
joyride
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 25th cruise and my first on Azamara. My husband surprised me at Christmas with this cruise, 7 Day Spain Intensive from Barcelona, Spain to Lisbon Portugal. We were in a Continental Club Suite, Cabin 8050, a great mid-ship location on Deck 8. Everything was pretty much perfect on this cruise. We did a half day Barcelona tour with Spain Day Tours prior to arriving at the port. (Perfect ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Overall excellent cruise with great service

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Lscruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Looking for a smaller, more upscale cruise line to replace my favorite that is now in liquidation, I chose Azamara. I was not disappointed. It is a lovely, small ship that has been nicely updated and very well maintained. I was surprised by the truly exceptional service I received. Everyone from bartenders, to waiters, to entertainment crew, to guest services, the concierge, and my ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

AZAMA ZING!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Amato8a
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are in our sixties and have been in more than 30 cruises so far. This one was our first with AZAMARA. The ship is beautiful and the perfect size for this itinerary. From the moment we step onboard we were welcomed by our names by the Captain and all the staff. It was so nice and unexpected! We went directly to the cabin and we had a bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries as a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Twilight Zone cruise!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
SailingSteve77
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We started our 21-day South American cruise on 2 March after spending a few days exploring Buenos Aires. We enjoyed the ports of Punta Del Este and Montevideo in Uruguay. Azamara is famous for their unique AzAmazing Evening Events. Ours was at the National Theatre of Uruguay, Teatro Solis where we witnessed a Carnival Gala. We also sailed to the ports of Ushuaia, Argentina, and Punta Arenas, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

A cruise interrupted

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
birdyrobin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had enjoyed the Pursuit/Captain Carl Smith on our previous cruise to Antarctica in January 2019, We started our 21-day South American cruise 3/1/20. We enjoyed the ports of Punta Del Este Uruguay, Montevideo Uruguay, Ushuaia Argentina, and Punta Arenas Chile. Then our cruise got VERY interesting. Our wonderful Capt. Carl Smith--Master of Azamara Pursuit ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Fantastic Captain, Crew, and Ship

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
Pboothe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Azamara cruise and we were so impressed with everything, we decided that we will be an Azamara Customer for life. The service was fabulous and with a smile. The food in the dining room was fabulous and the menu had many choices. Pool area had some shade with lounge chairs to get out of the sun. The gym was great with a view, plenty of equipment and area for yoga ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you Pboothe for the lovely 5-star review! We hope to welcome you back soon!...

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

A great cruise and a triumph of leadership and corporate care over adversity.

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
RRAMBLER
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was to be our exploration of coastal South America from the safe and comfortable base of a quality small ship. And so it proved, for the first four of the nine ports as well as up-close appreciation of two huge glaciers in the Chilean fjords. But the final five ports including destination Lima were progressively denied our ship as Covid19 hit South America, despite the vessel being free of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Hits and Misses

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
DalTexDancer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is kept clean and is very nicely decorated and furnished. I especially like that no more than 700 guests are aboard and the overnight port stays make the itinerary enjoyable. Mosaic Cafe specialty coffees, snacks, tapas, and the daily availability of several Gelato flavors at the Windows Cafe are real plusses. Stateroom service is the best in the industry. The complimentary Azamazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Club Interior Stateroom

A lot done well, but some big misses

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
hulter
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation was the best I have seen. Staffed very well. State room seemed smaller than other ships. The shower was tiny. Noticed leaves on floor when we moved a table. The robe in the closet had a empty beer bottle in it. I do not think the rooms get a deep cleaning between cruises. The Mini bar in room was very disappointing. Drinks are included on the cruise. If you want the wine or beer ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Find an Azamara Pursuit Cruise from $1,199

Other Azamara Ship Cruise Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruise Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.