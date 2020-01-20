"Also we found a mistake in the account when they charged us for the ultimate drinks package when we only opted for the premium one.We had an onboard spending allowance and although we booked a dining package within an hour of embarking, that spend didn’t appear on our account until the day before we were due to leave, even though we had a letter mid-cruise encouraging us to spend credit we knew we didn’t have...."Read More
Although we had been to most of the destinations on the itinerary before, we chose this cruise to get a taste of what was described as a 6 star experience, and whilst we enjoyed the overall cruise there were some aspects that were definitely not 6 star, starting with the embarkation process which could only be described as diabolical. Arriving at the terminal at midday, we were told to go away and ...
This was my 25th cruise and my first on Azamara. My husband surprised me at Christmas with this cruise, 7 Day Spain Intensive from Barcelona, Spain to Lisbon Portugal. We were in a Continental Club Suite, Cabin 8050, a great mid-ship location on Deck 8. Everything was pretty much perfect on this cruise. We did a half day Barcelona tour with Spain Day Tours prior to arriving at the port. (Perfect ...
Looking for a smaller, more upscale cruise line to replace my favorite that is now in liquidation, I chose Azamara. I was not disappointed. It is a lovely, small ship that has been nicely updated and very well maintained. I was surprised by the truly exceptional service I received. Everyone from bartenders, to waiters, to entertainment crew, to guest services, the concierge, and my ...
We are in our sixties and have been in more than 30 cruises so far. This one was our first with AZAMARA. The ship is beautiful and the perfect size for this itinerary. From the moment we step onboard we were welcomed by our names by the Captain and all the staff. It was so nice and unexpected! We went directly to the cabin and we had a bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries as a ...
We started our 21-day South American cruise on 2 March after spending a few days exploring Buenos Aires. We enjoyed the ports of Punta Del Este and Montevideo in Uruguay. Azamara is famous for their unique AzAmazing Evening Events. Ours was at the National Theatre of Uruguay, Teatro Solis where we witnessed a Carnival Gala. We also sailed to the ports of Ushuaia, Argentina, and Punta Arenas, ...
We chose this cruise because we had enjoyed the Pursuit/Captain Carl Smith on our previous cruise to Antarctica in January 2019,
Our wonderful Capt. Carl Smith--Master of Azamara Pursuit ...
This was our first Azamara cruise and we were so impressed with everything, we decided that we will be an Azamara Customer for life.
The service was fabulous and with a smile. The food in the dining room was fabulous and the menu had many choices.
Pool area had some shade with lounge chairs to get out of the sun.
The gym was great with a view, plenty of equipment and area for yoga ...
This was to be our exploration of coastal South America from the safe and comfortable base of a quality small ship. And so it proved, for the first four of the nine ports as well as up-close appreciation of two huge glaciers in the Chilean fjords. But the final five ports including destination Lima were progressively denied our ship as Covid19 hit South America, despite the vessel being free of ...
The ship is kept clean and is very nicely decorated and furnished. I especially like that no more than 700 guests are aboard and the overnight port stays make the itinerary enjoyable. Mosaic Cafe specialty coffees, snacks, tapas, and the daily availability of several Gelato flavors at the Windows Cafe are real plusses. Stateroom service is the best in the industry.
The complimentary Azamazing ...
Embarkation was the best I have seen. Staffed very well.
State room seemed smaller than other ships. The shower was tiny. Noticed leaves on floor when we moved a table. The robe in the closet had a empty beer bottle in it. I do not think the rooms get a deep cleaning between cruises. The Mini bar in room was very disappointing. Drinks are included on the cruise. If you want the wine or beer ...