"Grand New England Cruise
We just returned from this cruise in August.If you set your expectations for a cruise that is not fussy/elegant and just enjoy the simple pleasures of being in and out of the “frilly” part of the New England coast, you will really enjoy this cruise...."Read More
Have sailed with American Cruise lines from Seattle to San Juan islands. Was a great experience. The American Revolution trip was less than satisfactory. No internet on board. Phones in cabins did not work. Service in dining room was poor. Food quality not the best. Was served ice cream in hot dish so it melted before it could be eaten. Service at Sky lounge was awful. Hamburgers were raw! Self ...
Because of covid this cruise was delayed 2 years. I told my husband to get his $ back way back when but he did not. So we took the cruise instead of loosing the $. Sailed from Baltimore April 16, 2022 for 10 days. Four of the ten days I had to go downstairs and complain at 5:30 that our room had not been cleaned. No clean towels. The food was a C+- ate off ship whenever we could. Very old crowd- ...
I overpacked. NOBODY “dresses” for dinner. Three dresses hung in the closet and were never worn. Everyone dressed neatly but casually. The guest laundry was available, and I did laundry twice in the trip.
Embarkation was well managed. We stood on a line for a few minutes to take our (negative) Covid tests, then went right onboard. Our luggage was waiting in our room. Easy!
Our AAC ...
My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (23+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our first cruise on American Cruise Lines. The Hudson River Cruise started in New York City on October 9, 2021. This was our first trip out of state in 19 months because of COVID 19.
Our flight from Florida arrived a few days early so we could visit friends. We took an ...
Just returned from an American Cruise Line trip on board their ship Constitution. The Hudson River cruise was round trip starting in Manhattan, NY to Albany, NY and return. This was my 5th cruise with ACL. The Constitution is one of ACL's newer vessels built in 2018. It's a beauty! The accommodations were top notch. The public spaces were bright and cheery. On board activities were plentiful and ...
I made a couple of posts on the American Cruise Lines Group before our 8/23 Grand New England Cruise expressing concern over whether it could live up to the fabulous experience we had with Viking on our first cruise two years ago after reading so many brutal reviews on Yelp and Cruise Critic. Well, about everything went wrong on this cruise that could go wrong and we had an absolutely fabulous ...
Grand New England Cruise
We just returned from this cruise in August. This was one of the most frustrating cruises we have ever been on. At the same time, it was pleasant because of the places we visited (from Boston to Bar Harbor), the small size of the ship and the lengths that the crew on board went to make lemonade out of lemons.
For example, we had 2 special events planned for our ...
Beware! This cruise is unsafe, hazardous, a liability, and a tragedy waiting to happen. The facts are that they are grossly understaffed and the crew that is aboard is negligently trained; they are incompetent and uninformed. The staff is not fully vaccinated, although the Manager of the Hotel, has lied and sworn they are, the Captain and Medic aboard has verified otherwise. The majority of the ...
The ship, while only 3 years old (we were told) has not been maintained; Surface rust on the outside of the ship and more worrisome appearing rust on the support cables for the tender. Stained carpet and upholstery as well. Ship was short staffed and the staff that were provided were poorly trained. Food was bad and rarely served as ordered.
Chef staffing deck food bar was ornery and ...
Although we had quite a few little issues on our cruise, overall it was nice. The ports and excursions were great, albeit a bit disorganized at times. Food was good with lots of seafood and fish, especially lobster. Cabin is big, bigger than most on small ships, as was the bathroom. We did have a shortage of bathroom amenities at first, but that was fixed when they received supplies a few days ...