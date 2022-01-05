"If you like fixed dining Saga does not do it except on the first evening, so meals are a relentless round of socialising which is great for meeting people but eventually maybe a bit tiring.For the first time, I joined the pre cruise roll call - was useful for sharing information pre cruise and some of us met up on the ship...."Read More
In fairness the cabins & waiting staff have been wonderful, however our dreadful experience occurred in the Britannia Lounge when our party of six tried to move a chair - the young lady Hostess (Ms P) stormed over to our table and was most aggressive saying we couldn’t sit together and then went to call security, we had very politely tried to explain we were allowed to seat together as a group of ...
I chose this cruise line mainly for the newness of the ship the small ship ,which we prefer the home pick up and return and all inclusive.
Very smooth pick up very slick covid testing both lateral flow and PCR . Living near the port we were not picked up until late and didn't get to our cabin until 4.45 pm. At 5pm life boat drill happened and by time we had unpacked it was gone 6.30pm
So ...
Hoping this was going to be the “Trip of a Lifetime” we were bitterly disappointed right from the start, a three quarter of an hour wait in a queue to be covid tested at the docks was a little frustrating to say the least. The staff at the port refused to carry my wife’s Dress Carrier stating that they might “damage it’ Once we were in the cabin which was very acceptable we decided to explore the ...
We were really looking forward to this cruise and actually changed cruise line to travel with SAGA as we had loved SPIRIT OF DISCOVERY last year. Sadly, had a couple of passengers isolating from a back to back cruise to Norway just prior to embarkation. Those cases increased rapidly after sailing despite very tight testing and isolation protocols on board. We left the Azores, hopeful that numbers ...
We really enjoyed this cruise up the coast of Norway to see the Northern Lights. The ship was very luxurious and the facilities wonderful. We felt very looked after. The cabin was excellent and the cabin support crew very helpful and kind
The trips we took went very well including dog sledding(in Alta) and visiting the Polar Park in Narvik. Really enjoyed the speciality restaurants especially ...
After driving several times around the Southampton Cruise Terminal car parks to be Covid tested, we finally arrived at check-in. Thereafter, we were treated not as adults capable of making our own decisions on acceptable levels of risk, but as naughty 5-year-olds unable to function without orders or correction. We had entered a regime of mandatory (and strictly enforced) face mask wearing in all ...
Picked up from house by taxi and on arrival at Southampton had covid test in car and on result proceeded to ship. After check-in we were taken to our cabin which was great with loads of storage space. The only downside was the wardrobe which was too narrow making it difficult to access clothes especially on right side. The first few days we had to wear masks in all public places which we expected, ...
We decided on this cruise just two months before the sailing as we really needed to get away for a break and warmer weather. The no flying, all inclusive, discounted price and especially Saga's Covid protocols to protect passengers and crew were all factors in this decision.
Pick up and embarkation process faultless. We were picked up on time, taken to the port. Lateral flow tested and PCR ...
Our first cruise with Saga, during which we clocked up our 100th day of cruising experience.
The ship
S of A has been at sea for less than a year and is the most modern ship we have been on. Everything is spick and span and everything works as it should. Best wifi and TV we’ve ever had on a ship. It is comfortable and spacious. However a lot of the furniture has been chosen by designers ...
Chose this cruise because it was from Southampton (no flying), a new ship and all inclusive - including everything Covid related.
Picked up from home on time by the included door to door car service. Pre-embarkement COVID tests were quick, efficient and on board within 30 minutes of arrival at the port. Great start, and it didn't stop there. The whole journey was well organised, staff are ...