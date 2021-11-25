If Hurtigruten only kept what was promised full-bodied, everything would be fine.
Apart from the service in the Lindstrom restaurant and the room service, nothing was even remotely fulfilled.
Poorly organized excursions and still limited (e.g. kayaking in the Antarctic through Losenscheid). And that with only 50% occupancy of the ship.
Completely overpriced excursions (in the Chiloe ...
OUR ADVICE: CHOOSE A DIFFERENT COMPANY! Take your “inner explorer” elsewhere. We took the last cruise of the 2022 Antarctic season with Hurtigruten (Feb 28 to March 17). It turned out to be a COVID disaster for us and many others on the ship, MS Roald Amundsen, and Hurtigruten was completely disorganized, incompetent and unhelpful in its response.
After two pandemic years avoiding ...
Hurtigruten offers an amazing experience and adventure to such a remote, vast, and astonishingly beautify continent. The services they offer and the quality of the rooms, food, and information are unparalleled. The ship was beautiful and very comfortable. The seats everywhere onboard from the rooms to the lounge to the dining rooms were surprisingly comfortable and looked nice too. The decor of ...
Hurtigruten lived up to its sky high expectations as the leading Expedition Cruise Company in the World. No other company comes close. It just must be experienced. I would not pick another company. Absolutely outstanding in every way, and the litmus test? The happiness level of the crew - they all raved about their employer.
The cruise started at Punta Arenas and covered the glaciers of the ...
Took Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen to do an Antarctica cruise and could not have enjoyed the trip more. Let's do Pros, Cons, and It Is What It Is, shall we?
PROS:
1) Our captain was brilliant; he threw the itinerary out the window and just worked with what the weather gave us instead of trying to meet some arbitrary calendar appointment. Because of that, we were able to have the best ...
this was a once in a lifetime cruise to parts of the Word I doubt I will ever see again.
the Covid situation ruined it if I had known how Hurtigruten were going to react I would not have gone i do feel a waste of time and money. the explanation and communication is very poor , the staff not all were very new and inexperienced.
a main driver for me was the Falklands , we did not get there, ...
Antarctica had been on our list of places to visit for several years and after a Norwegian coastal cruise with Hurtigruten, their Antarctica itinerary was clearly the way to go. There were a few issues around Covid but some of them worked to our advantage: there were fewer people on board and their precautions helped make everyone feel at ease; on the other hand, in-person activities on board were ...
Antarctica was my last continent and it truly did not disappoint. I never thought I would be able to look at a group of penguins and pick them out or go boating in an ice field. The team really worked to provide the best options given the weather and changing conditions. The restaurants were great especially the Freidhiem which offered a changing menu and offered to customize without question. ...
I chose Hurtigruten because I wanted an educational experience of Antarctica that was as authentic as possible. Hurtigruten features history and science lectures and activities, instead of casinos, crowds, and glitzy shows. Hurtigruten’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility was also an important contributing factor to choosing to travel with them. My cabin, even though among the ...
This was an expedition cruise to Antarctica and the Falkland Islands. The trip of a lifetime! The expedition crew and landings were phenomenal, as were the lectures on board the ship. I learned and saw so much. The food was fantastic as well. The ship only has 265 passenger cabins, and we were at less than half capacity due to COVID, so the experience was even better than expected. The pool deck ...