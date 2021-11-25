  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Hurtigruten MS Roald Amundsen Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
54 reviews
On the Antarctic continent with MS Roald Amundsen in the distance
The view from the Aune restaurant on 7 February 2022.
Danco Island in the Antarctic
Penguin on black “sand” beach in active volcano caldera, taken after extended hike on Decepetion Island.
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
54 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Antarctic doesn't fail to satisfy!
"The food was very visually appealing and delicious.The food was always fresh and delicious...."Read More
Calgary rocks avatar

Calgary rocks

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 54 Hurtigruten MS Roald Amundsen Cruise Reviews

This Antarctic trip was a total disappointment

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

User Avatar
Golfer482
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

If Hurtigruten only kept what was promised full-bodied, everything would be fine. Apart from the service in the Lindstrom restaurant and the room service, nothing was even remotely fulfilled. Poorly organized excursions and still limited (e.g. kayaking in the Antarctic through Losenscheid). And that with only 50% occupancy of the ship. Completely overpriced excursions (in the Chiloe ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Stay far away from Hurtigruten

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

User Avatar
Twinssing
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

OUR ADVICE: CHOOSE A DIFFERENT COMPANY! Take your “inner explorer” elsewhere. We took the last cruise of the 2022 Antarctic season with Hurtigruten (Feb 28 to March 17). It turned out to be a COVID disaster for us and many others on the ship, MS Roald Amundsen, and Hurtigruten was completely disorganized, incompetent and unhelpful in its response. After two pandemic years avoiding ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Antarctic doesn't fail to satisfy!

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

User Avatar
Calgary rocks
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Hurtigruten offers an amazing experience and adventure to such a remote, vast, and astonishingly beautify continent. The services they offer and the quality of the rooms, food, and information are unparalleled. The ship was beautiful and very comfortable. The seats everywhere onboard from the rooms to the lounge to the dining rooms were surprisingly comfortable and looked nice too. The decor of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

The most amazing time of my life

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

User Avatar
Toveeaston
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Hurtigruten lived up to its sky high expectations as the leading Expedition Cruise Company in the World. No other company comes close. It just must be experienced. I would not pick another company. Absolutely outstanding in every way, and the litmus test? The happiness level of the crew - they all raved about their employer. The cruise started at Punta Arenas and covered the glaciers of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Our MS Roald Amundsen Expedition Cruise, 2022

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

User Avatar
DyaGlyn
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Took Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen to do an Antarctica cruise and could not have enjoyed the trip more. Let's do Pros, Cons, and It Is What It Is, shall we? PROS: 1) Our captain was brilliant; he threw the itinerary out the window and just worked with what the weather gave us instead of trying to meet some arbitrary calendar appointment. Because of that, we were able to have the best ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Covid letdown and excuse

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

User Avatar
PRS7
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

this was a once in a lifetime cruise to parts of the Word I doubt I will ever see again. the Covid situation ruined it if I had known how Hurtigruten were going to react I would not have gone i do feel a waste of time and money. the explanation and communication is very poor , the staff not all were very new and inexperienced. a main driver for me was the Falklands , we did not get there, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

A fascinating insight into a little travelled area

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

User Avatar
haynesta
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Antarctica had been on our list of places to visit for several years and after a Norwegian coastal cruise with Hurtigruten, their Antarctica itinerary was clearly the way to go. There were a few issues around Covid but some of them worked to our advantage: there were fewer people on board and their precautions helped make everyone feel at ease; on the other hand, in-person activities on board were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Adventure of a lifetime

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

User Avatar
mwtxrn
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Antarctica was my last continent and it truly did not disappoint. I never thought I would be able to look at a group of penguins and pick them out or go boating in an ice field. The team really worked to provide the best options given the weather and changing conditions. The restaurants were great especially the Freidhiem which offered a changing menu and offered to customize without question. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Simply Stunning Antarctica Experience

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

User Avatar
CruisinCountryAtty
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose Hurtigruten because I wanted an educational experience of Antarctica that was as authentic as possible. Hurtigruten features history and science lectures and activities, instead of casinos, crowds, and glitzy shows. Hurtigruten’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility was also an important contributing factor to choosing to travel with them. My cabin, even though among the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Trip of a lifetime to Antarctica

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

User Avatar
High Standards
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was an expedition cruise to Antarctica and the Falkland Islands. The trip of a lifetime! The expedition crew and landings were phenomenal, as were the lectures on board the ship. I learned and saw so much. The food was fantastic as well. The ship only has 265 passenger cabins, and we were at less than half capacity due to COVID, so the experience was even better than expected. The pool deck ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

