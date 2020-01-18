  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC Bellissima Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
112 reviews
View 0f Genoa from the Cigar Bar
View from the balcony of cabin 14041
Led screen
Led screen
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
112 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
IN SAUDI ARABIA WITH MSC BELLISSIMA
"We could cancell our bill the day before (very convenient) and having back the rest of money cash in USD Summary: Because of the large amount of bureaucracy they are not perfect days at sea for relaxing, but if you want discover a new destination, this is a good opportunity.Dining: (Il ciliegio)very good food, devoted service (We prefer it less invasive and impersonal, though); lunch (lighthouse) was OK, with some dishes that you can't find at the marketplace buffet and breakfast (lighthouse), expendable Activities; We liked some dome shows (5'), particullary "vaults of the world", featuring the Sistine Chapel, and attended the Arab class...."Read More
barcelonauta avatar

barcelonauta

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 112 MSC Bellissima Cruise Reviews

Nice ship! But very bad hospitality

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Roma-pescara
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Where do I start this was day on the ship. Reception is impersonal. No one to welcome you, no host, nothing at all. You just have to figure it out yourself. I don't feel welcome. Then our suitcases where lost. Nobody doing anything. Called and they say my apologies and they do nothing. After walking around for a long time, we found ourselves a suitcase in another room. The second suitcase with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

A very disappointing experience, especially for a new ship

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Gordon79
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

What a stupendous ship - such an exciting design, with friendly and attentive staff. The facilities were excellent (especially for kids) and were kept very clean. The pools were good especially the indoor pool. How I wanted to like this ship! BUT, BUT, BUT: What a disappointment! It was not MSC's fault that only about 600 people chose to go on this cruise (out of a possible 5000+), ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

IN SAUDI ARABIA WITH MSC BELLISSIMA

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
barcelonauta
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Background Information: The amount of bureaucracy involving this 7 nights cruise, 2 of them sea days, is too much. Excursions are its best point. So, if in spite of all the annoying formalities prior, while, and before you want to discover Saudi Arabia, go ahead. For a relaxing vacation, point anywhere else. Travel To Port of Embarkation: We bought the cruise with airfare (Saudia Airlines) and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Interior

Most Disappointing and Ripped Off Cruise Ever Been

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Ricanna
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

First time on board of MSC Bellissima. Thought the itinerary was interesting therefore made the choice. Sail date was 07 March 2020, which was during coronavirus outbreak. They should have cancelled the cruise as there were many Italians and older people. But the aim of this corporation is MONEY and not the well being of people. They cancelled 2 ports of call so just circling around Dubai and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Weekly Feast

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Danpar
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Cruise chosen as a replacement for another tour. Successful stay from start to end.Entering the deck and exits from the deck hassle-free and smooth. Our cabin with balcony spacious. Bar replenished after each use. Towels are exchanged very often. Extra towels for beach. Food very good.Huge buffet with dozens of dishes. Outside the buffet themed restaurants. Our stay we had no extra packages. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

MSC - A huge disappointed - BEWARE!

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
awat
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We are highly disappointed and feel cheated out of our money. I feel like MSC should’ve canceled the cruise due to coronavirus outbreak as we didn’t visit any ports outside of UAE. I refuse to believe that MSC did not know this ahead of time. We stayed at sea most of time and basically cruised from Abu Dhabi to Dubai. We disembarked early in Dubai as we simply could not take being on the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Disappointed on So Many Levels

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
The Bone
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I thought this a good time as any to write this review, as I’m lying in bed listening to the clanking and pounding coming from above our cabin. Disappointment began departure day. They had the wrong boarding time listed on our e tkts and we could have checked in about 4 hrs earlier. Fortunately, we didn’t miss check in completely. This is a new Billion dollar ship. They should have spent a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Commercialised

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
RuthHutcheson
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Chose this cruise for some sunshine good food and sight seeing. Long queues every where ie checking in. Reception always had a queue Boat was clean Cabin ok but cabin boy over worked and never reached our cabin till late afternoon. Food disappointing. Deserts poor compared to other companies Waiters were great Continually being asked to take drinks package even through we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

VERY SURPRISED

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Very Critical
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had not been with MSC before, and I must say, that we were very pleasantly surprised. Yes, we know that it is a new ship, that it is large, and would probably be crowded and noisy, but we had a very enjoyable week. There was always something to do, the staff were super friendly and helpful and efficient. They also smiled! Entertainment was good. We didn’t see all of the shows, but we ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

MSC Safety Risks and poor treatment of guests and poor food

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
deltic37
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

To anyone thinking of taking a cruise on the MSC Bellissima - Think very carefully if you value your life at sea We experienced the worst safety demonstration ever noone was taking control of the situation we were in the theatre and it was jsut a shambles no officers were taking control of the demo very poor total lack of interest. The second item of safety we saw was one of the crew cleaning the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

