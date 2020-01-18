Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

We had not been with MSC before, and I must say, that we were very pleasantly surprised. Yes, we know that it is a new ship, that it is large, and would probably be crowded and noisy, but we had a very enjoyable week. There was always something to do, the staff were super friendly and helpful and efficient. They also smiled! Entertainment was good. We didn’t see all of the shows, but we ...