Marella Explorer Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
210 reviews
16 Awards
Funchal at night
Arricefe
View from Camino trail across La Palma
Tapas
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
210 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Good and Bad
"When day staff came on we were immediately put into a better cabin for the duration of out cruise.On another marella cruise the bar staff opened a bottle of bacardi to prove me wrong...."
tucksash avatar

tucksash

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 210 Marella Explorer Cruise Reviews

Good and Bad

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
tucksash
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was chosen primarily based upon destinations. None of these disappointed. Embarkation: We had to take a covid test prior to embarkation (greek rules). The previous evening we had to take a chronomics covid test which we paid for (why - no one asked about it). We had a water leak on our cabin on second night. Initially response was very poor. When day staff came on we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cruising the Canaries the best post Covid medicine

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Si-Net C
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Like many the chance to get away cruising again post Covid was too good to miss. The aggressive pricing by Marella in the run up to Christmas 2021 made the risk of cruising much more attractive, despite the social media threads indicating you were destined for a quarantine hotel. We have sailed on the Marella Explorer before and new it was a safe, friendly and fun ship. Here are a few pointers ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Excellent trip

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mr joker
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We travelled on Explorer just before the first lock down, and would have rebooked that summer if covid hadn’t hit. So in September, when things looked as if covid was under control, we booked a re run of our 2020 trip, and boy we weren’t disappointed in any area. Flight, embarkation and cabin were superb. The staff from the moment we were on the ship couldn’t do enough to make your holiday the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Strange Times Crusing

Review for Marella Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Mogcruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Firstly, thank you Marella for making a difficult cruise very pleasant. We booked this cruise when it was first advertised months ago thinking there was a good chance that it would be cancelled......it wasn't and we arrived at Southampton on the 10th September, with some exitement but fulll of intrepidation and expectance of difficulties from Covid 19 new proceedures. We had pre booked a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Great to be back at sea

Review for Marella Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
jtango
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First real opportunity to cruse since the pandemic started and Marella have always been a good company to cruise with. Firstly it was nice to board a Marella ship at a southern British port (it would be nice if this could become a regular thing!!) The procedure for boarding the ship was very well organised from arriving at the port to boarding the ship. Once on board the ship you could ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Not a bad outing given the circumstances

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
kaf1sh
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Oh the great debate: to cruise or not to cruise amid a global pandemic? But like most folks, after 15 months of restrictions, we decided to take a punt on a Western UK cruise - thinking that was least likely to be cancelled. I’ll be honest - we would not have considered a spin around GB under any other circumstances. We had not travelled with Marella before. But we’re impressed by the fare ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Lovely ship, teething problems on the return

Review for Marella Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Kevin79
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I'll say from the start, we did lower our expectations for this cruise. Friend's have sailed with Marella many times and explained this is a very different product from MSC. We stayed in a mini suite with a large balcony. This had a good size shower, easy to move around the compact space. Only comment is it can be tight to get into the actual shower. The bed was comfortable and liked that it ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Back to Cruising

Review for Marella Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Arachnid
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the inaugural cruise for fare paying passengers and was for three days visiting Dover and Portland and due to COVID when not sitting eating or drinking all passengers and staff had to wear a mask when moving about the Ship and had to undertake a daily temperature check. Any way we were given a boarding time of 12 o'clock on the day of departure and when we arrived were shocked to ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

canaries cruise

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
garlhamster
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

regular cruiser looking for some warmer climes this winter. explorer ship pretty good, food in italian restaurant very good with friendly attentive staff. only used main restaurant twice for breakfast which was just ok. buffet restaurant patchy, soups were pretty good, salads average and main foods average. we do not think the range is as big or as good as 5 years ago. there was a late night snack ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Drop in standards

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
toshede
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I have used Marella cruises for a while now and used the Marella Explorer twice in 2019, having only recently done the Tenerife trip we were very disappointed, firstly a sand storm hit the island's which was not the ship's fault And lost out on visiting one of our ports, we were awarded a £25.00 compensation to spend on-board, we proceeded to Madeira only to find engine trouble and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

