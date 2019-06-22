  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Hild Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
63 reviews
A dinner onboard
Matterhorn from Zermatt Switzerland. Post Cruise shore excursion.
The Alps!!!
The American Cemetery in Luxembourg
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
63 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Paris to the Swiss Alps
"We enjoyed all of the included excursions and the two extra ones that we chose.This might be more difficult if you have any mobility issues, although they do a gentle version of all the included excursions...."Read More
DCwayfarers avatar

DCwayfarers

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 63 Viking Hild Cruise Reviews

Paris to the Swiss Alps

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DCwayfarers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have always wanted to do a trip to the Alps. Combining a River cruise with thee extension to the Alps really appealed to us. We were fortunate to be travelling with friends which really made it so much more fun. If there was a downside, I would say it was the amount of travel by bus and train. Having said that, we saw so much and although a long train ride (6 hours) on the Glacier Express, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Excellent itinerary and excursions, superb service / top notch staff

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
gregmmm
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because I wanted a trip on the Rhine. The trip balanced well-led excursions and free time. Meals were superb with variety and options. The crew was outstanding - always helpful and friendly. Testing for COVID and on-board protocols were efficient, non-invasive and easily handled. The trip started with 1.5 days in Paris where lunch and dinner were on your own. The Paris ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Cruising good; hotel accommodations could be more client convenient

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - All

User Avatar
Milliespal
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Interested in river cruise in Europe that was mostly in region at least one of us hadn’t been before. So the hotel accommodations related to cruise and post-excursion is in general that for the older population that makes up most of Viking’s clients, walk-in showers should be standard, NOT tub/shower combination! Specifically, the faulty internet service at the hotel Pullman Paris Montparnasse was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

One of the finest cruises ever

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
steveg49
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The region is gorgeous, the wines fantastic, the ship was truly excellent, staff and captain over the top, the best ever. As always there were daily excursions and briefings on the next days port(s). Evening wine tastings were so much fun. Hint: the wineries you go to generally do not ship to the USA. Buy a few bottles of something and take them on board with you to enjoy at dinner or in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Viking Hild - Paris to Switzerland - Oct 2019

Review for Viking Hild to France

User Avatar
TheUngamer1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

10 Day Cruise: 2 nights at Paris Hotel before, 2 nights at Zurich hotel after. Exemplary staff were genuinely friendly and attentive and it set an overall friendly tone with all the cruisers. They truly went above and beyond to meet every need. Your cruise director will be a visible presence through the entire trip to make certain things run smoothly. Our director, Serge, maintained his ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Amazing Vacation

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rosanne H
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were able to experience Paris and included the extension. Our guides Serge and Danka were a very valuable asset. The tips and tours of Paris and understanding the train system was a great benefit. Embarkation and disembarkation were organized and done in a timely fashion. The ship was as advertised. It was a longship and resembled its pictures on line and in the brouchers. Our cabin was 270 ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Paris to Swiss Alps River + Land

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Blessed2CC
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise primarily for itinerary as we wanted to start in Paris. We did a pre-extension on our own in Paris in order to see the beaches of Normandy, where my father in law spent the week after D-Day. We also did a Viking post-excursion 4 day trip in Switzerland. Embarkation, disembarkation, and all transfers were run exceptionally smoothly. Viking has a well oiled machine. Food ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

A Second Viking Experience

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lil Andrson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I was fortunate to experience the Grand European Viking Cruise in 2017 and loved the entire experience. I wanted to take another Viking cruise and chose the Swiss Alps to Paris as my second cruise. We experienced beautiful scenery in Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg and France. Switzerland was our favorite as the entire country was gorgeous. We have beautiful mountains in Montana but the alps are ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

So close to 5 stars

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pwilkinson18
10+ Cruises

This was a 'bucket list' cruise which did not disappoint. We had sailed with Viking in China (5 stars) and this could not compare with that experience. That said, it delivered on all of its promises, with the exception of the hotel accomodation before and after. The experience on the ship was excellent, made better by the seamless planning and execution of the outstanding staff on board. By the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Pretty average

Review for Viking Hild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rmascot25
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My BF and I did this at the last minute because the price was right. The cruise started with 2 nights in Zurich. We were transferred to Basel on June 24 and boarded the ship. I admit my experience was influenced by the record heat wave coinciding with the cruise. However, the most disappointing aspect of the experience was the food. I expected some gourmet meals and there were none. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

